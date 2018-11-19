profile
Detroit : Become Human
name : Detroit : Become Human
platform : PlayStation 4
editor : Sony Interactive Entertainment
developer : Quantic Dream
genre : Narration
multiplayer : non
european release date : 05/25/2018
Detroit Become human 20€ sur fnac, Amazon et micromania.
Bonjours, j'ai vu sur le site dealabs que le jeux est à 20€,un peu partout. Je viens de récupérer mon exemplaire à la fnac.
    posted the 11/19/2018 at 11:11 AM by palan
    comments (6)
    thedoctor posted the 11/19/2018 at 11:13 AM
    Y a Hitman 2 Ps4/X1 a 24 euros sur Amazon
    cladstrife59 posted the 11/19/2018 at 11:17 AM
    thedoctor déjà en rupture. J'ai pas eu le temps de commander le mien.
    palan posted the 11/19/2018 at 11:17 AM
    Comment on met une photo?
    leonr4 posted the 11/19/2018 at 11:20 AM
    palan [img=600]ton lien[/img]
    samporterbridges posted the 11/19/2018 at 11:24 AM
    Une tuerie, foncez.
    thedoctor posted the 11/19/2018 at 11:25 AM
    cladstrife59 Moi c'est passé
