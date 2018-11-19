accueil
kikibearentongues
,
sora78
,
diablass59
,
jojoplay4
,
fortep
,
e3payne
,
minbox
,
chester
,
kira93
,
darkfoxx
,
spawnini
,
oloman334
,
linuxclan
,
trungz
,
slyder
,
vfries
,
goldmen33
,
ykarin
,
ravyxxs
,
kyogamer
,
iiii
,
link49
,
mickurt
,
spilner
,
kabuki
,
megaton
,
ajb
,
lordguyver
,
furtifdor
,
escobar
,
cort
,
liquidus
,
hado78
,
kenpokan
,
eldren
,
natedrake
,
jasonm
,
tolgafury
,
kurosama
,
raph64
,
leonr4
,
shanks
,
roxloud
,
warminos
Detroit : Become Human
PlayStation 4
Sony Interactive Entertainment
Quantic Dream
Narration
non
05/25/2018
myers
,
link49
,
testament
,
sora78
palan
palan
> blog
Detroit Become human 20€ sur fnac, Amazon et micromania.
Bonjours, j'ai vu sur le site dealabs que le jeux est à 20€,un peu partout. Je viens de récupérer mon exemplaire à la fnac.
posted the 11/19/2018 at 11:11 AM by
palan
comments (
6
)
thedoctor
posted
the 11/19/2018 at 11:13 AM
Y a Hitman 2 Ps4/X1 a 24 euros sur Amazon
cladstrife59
posted
the 11/19/2018 at 11:17 AM
thedoctor
déjà en rupture. J'ai pas eu le temps de commander le mien.
palan
posted
the 11/19/2018 at 11:17 AM
Comment on met une photo?
leonr4
posted
the 11/19/2018 at 11:20 AM
palan
[img=600]ton lien[/img]
samporterbridges
posted
the 11/19/2018 at 11:24 AM
Une tuerie, foncez.
thedoctor
posted
the 11/19/2018 at 11:25 AM
cladstrife59
Moi c'est passé
