profile
Red Dead Redemption 2
19
Likes
Likers
name : Red Dead Redemption 2
platform : PC
editor : Take Two Interactive
developer : Rockstar Games
genre : action-aventure
other versions : Xbox One - PlayStation 4
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
diablo
26
Likes
Likers
diablo
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 342
visites since opening : 421222
diablo > blog
Comment jouer a Red Dead Redemption 2 sur PC
Il suffit de suivre ces quelques étapes

    tags :
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 11/18/2018 at 09:32 PM by diablo
    comments (8)
    grievous32 posted the 11/18/2018 at 09:43 PM
    Le cheval putain... C'est immonde...
    diablo posted the 11/18/2018 at 09:45 PM
    grievous32
    117 posted the 11/18/2018 at 09:45 PM
    ..........va jouer au diabolo frère, visiblement tu t'ennuie.........
    kenpokan posted the 11/18/2018 at 09:57 PM
    C'est nul.
    grievous32 posted the 11/18/2018 at 10:01 PM
    Ahhh c'est gens qui connaissent ou n'aiment pas HowToBasic...
    racsnk posted the 11/18/2018 at 10:02 PM
    à chier
    diablo posted the 11/18/2018 at 10:02 PM
    kenpokan c'est le but
    hibito posted the 11/18/2018 at 10:07 PM
    HowToBasic !!
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre