Les légendes ne meurent jamais
profile
amassous
138
Likes
Likers
amassous
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 407
visites since opening : 1402426
amassous > blog
Les fans de Dragon Ball toujours déterminé !!



Ça a l'air facile mais si vous savez pas dessiner attention ne faite pas ça chez vous !
    tags :
    1
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 11/18/2018 at 04:22 PM by amassous
    comments (4)
    bladagun posted the 11/18/2018 at 04:27 PM
    J'espère c'est pas un des gars qui a vu le film en avance....
    amassous posted the 11/18/2018 at 04:29 PM
    bladagun C'est un espagnol impossible
    thorim posted the 11/18/2018 at 04:29 PM
    Comment ça envois du lourd, le mec est vraiment doué!
    amassous posted the 11/18/2018 at 04:33 PM
    thorim Jconnais un autre francais qui fait pareil , oui il est chaud sachant que c'est par passion en plus il met les musiques avec
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre