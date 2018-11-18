Les légendes ne meurent jamais
Reconnaîtrez vous le jeu?

Le principe est simple je met une photo dans la vrai vie inspirer d'un jeu , vous devez le retrouvez voila
La jpense que les vraies vont reconnaître rapidement
Fuck le demat.
    posted the 11/18/2018 at 12:31 PM by amassous
    comments (3)
    nicolasgourry posted the 11/18/2018 at 12:31 PM
    Shenmue
    http://www.gameblog.fr/dossier_1177_shenmue-quand-le-reel-inspire-le-virtuel-a-la-decouverte-du-
    hijikatamayora13 posted the 11/18/2018 at 12:32 PM
    Yakuza 6.
    amassous posted the 11/18/2018 at 12:32 PM
    nicolasgourry Putain t'est tres rapide
    hijikatamayora13 C'est aussi dans Yakuza??
