11-11 : Memories Retold
name : 11-11 : Memories Retold
platform : Xbox One
editor : Bandai Namco Games
developer : Digixart Entertainment
genre : Narration
other versions : PC - PlayStation 4
leblogdeshacka > blog
[Unboxing] Press Kit 11:11 Memories Retold
11:11 Memories Retold s'offre un unboxing du Press Kit (je ne dirai pas se que j'en pense car, vous le savez déjà)



En tout cas, il est vraiment pas mal.
    tags :
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 11/18/2018 at 10:54 AM by leblogdeshacka
    comments (3)
    amassous posted the 11/18/2018 at 11:12 AM
    J'ai vus memory j'ai pensé ça direct
    torotoro59 posted the 11/18/2018 at 11:14 AM
    Tranquille "la presse"
    mrvince posted the 11/18/2018 at 11:19 AM
    Tin la vache, pour un petit jeu comme ça. Après le jeux a pas eu des notes génial pour autant !
