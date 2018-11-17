accueil
Muramasa
profile
197
Likes
Likers
shincloud
Who likes this ?
posted the 11/17/2018 at 11:21 PM by
shincloud
diablo
posted
the 11/17/2018 at 11:39 PM
on est loins de Compass quand même
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iZ9iflvCwok
shincloud
posted
the 11/17/2018 at 11:48 PM
diablo
Unshaken est plus mon style sur le coup ^^
ravyxxs
posted
the 11/17/2018 at 11:49 PM
Ennio Morricone rien d'autres
choroq
posted
the 11/18/2018 at 12:00 AM
ravyxxs
Pour le western, j'ai pas encore entendu mieux, même si la chanson est belle au dessus, ennio et loin devant, mais un jour un prodige va réinventer cela, ça marche souvent comme ça.
