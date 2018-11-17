profile
Red Dead Redemption 2
name : Red Dead Redemption 2
platform : PlayStation 4
editor : Take Two Interactive
developer : Rockstar Games
genre : action-aventure
other versions : Xbox One
[Live Twitch] Red Dead Redemption 2 PS4 PRO
Sans commentaire, on découvre la grande ville de Saint Denis !

Durée du live : 2h environ.

Live : https://www.twitch.tv/ioopjapan
Rediff : https://www.twitch.tv/ioopjapan/videos/all

    posted the 11/17/2018 at 11:07 PM by ioop
