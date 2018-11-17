PIXEL CULTURE
zekura > blog
all
Pourquoi internet a été créé
Mon Bordel Perso
    9
    Likes
    posted the 11/17/2018 at 09:44 PM by zekura
    comments (8)
    amassous posted the 11/17/2018 at 09:51 PM
    Determiné
    kakazu posted the 11/17/2018 at 10:08 PM
    Excellent
    mafacenligne posted the 11/17/2018 at 10:21 PM
    le CERN à crée internet pour relier les différents servives pour mieux récouper les informations ,aprés les ricains
    banjo87 posted the 11/17/2018 at 10:28 PM
    Certainement pas d'une bonne intention
    tab posted the 11/17/2018 at 10:29 PM
    Pour youporn?
    docteurdeggman posted the 11/17/2018 at 10:29 PM
    Pour le porno...
    noctis posted the 11/17/2018 at 10:53 PM
    Pour Jeuxfrance (Gamekyo) !
    cleptomaniak posted the 11/17/2018 at 11:33 PM
    Pour nous occuper
