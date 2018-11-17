accueil
Twitch decouverte sur Spyro !
Je commence Spyro et je twitch pour 1 petite heure , totale découverte car j'ai jamais fais le 1
Si cela vous intéresse voila le lien
https://www.twitch.tv/elmstreetchildren
posted the 11/17/2018 at 01:33 PM by
negan
comments (
9
)
spawnini
posted
the 11/17/2018 at 01:39 PM
Et moi je me Twitch dans la voiture sur le parking de Carrefour
kazuya14
posted
the 11/17/2018 at 01:46 PM
spawnini
victornewman
posted
the 11/17/2018 at 02:02 PM
spawnini
tu as ton gilet jaune ?
spawnini
posted
the 11/17/2018 at 02:13 PM
victornewman
ouaip
octobar
posted
the 11/17/2018 at 02:14 PM
victornewman
posted
the 11/17/2018 at 02:22 PM
octobar
qu est ce qui l y a petit ange ? :'(
administrateur
posted
the 11/17/2018 at 03:33 PM
victornewman
kazuya14
spawnini
Mdr
octobar
qu'est ce qui ne va pas Octo ?
Negan
il est bien le jeu alors tu avais deja joué au jeux ps1?
negan
posted
the 11/17/2018 at 03:39 PM
administrateur
Vraiment superbe , j'avais juste jouer au 3 a l'epoque et encore 2 h vite fais
J'adore
spawnini
posted
the 11/17/2018 at 03:46 PM
victornewman
il est dégoûté de pas jouer à Spyro
J'adore