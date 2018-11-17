profile
negan
42
Likes
Likers
negan
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 3
visites since opening : 235652
negan > blog
Twitch decouverte sur Spyro !


Je commence Spyro et je twitch pour 1 petite heure , totale découverte car j'ai jamais fais le 1

Si cela vous intéresse voila le lien



https://www.twitch.tv/elmstreetchildren
    tags :
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 11/17/2018 at 01:33 PM by negan
    comments (9)
    spawnini posted the 11/17/2018 at 01:39 PM
    Et moi je me Twitch dans la voiture sur le parking de Carrefour
    kazuya14 posted the 11/17/2018 at 01:46 PM
    spawnini
    victornewman posted the 11/17/2018 at 02:02 PM
    spawnini tu as ton gilet jaune ?
    spawnini posted the 11/17/2018 at 02:13 PM
    victornewman ouaip
    octobar posted the 11/17/2018 at 02:14 PM
    victornewman posted the 11/17/2018 at 02:22 PM
    octobar qu est ce qui l y a petit ange ? :'(
    administrateur posted the 11/17/2018 at 03:33 PM
    victornewman kazuya14 spawnini Mdr octobar qu'est ce qui ne va pas Octo ? Negan il est bien le jeu alors tu avais deja joué au jeux ps1?
    negan posted the 11/17/2018 at 03:39 PM
    administrateur Vraiment superbe , j'avais juste jouer au 3 a l'epoque et encore 2 h vite fais

    J'adore
    spawnini posted the 11/17/2018 at 03:46 PM
    victornewman il est dégoûté de pas jouer à Spyro
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre