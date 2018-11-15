« Jouis et fais jouir, sans faire de mal ni à toi, ni à personne, voilà je crois, toute la morale »
[Switch] RollerCoaster Tycoon Adventures / Date de sortie





Éditeur : Atari
Développeur : Nvizzio Creations
Date de sortie : 29 Novembre 2018 (Europe)
13 Décembre 2018 (USA)
Langues : Anglais / Français / Italien / Allemand / Espagnol / Néerlandais / Portugais



Site du jeu
Gematsu
https://www.youtube.com/watch?time_continue=3&v=2YX1OoW9jjM
