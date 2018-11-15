profile
Aucune conférence Playstation à l'E3 2019.
PlayStation Skipping E3 For First Time in Show’s 24-Year History

https://variety.com/2018/gaming/news/playstation-skips-e3-1203029833/

Je l'ai retrouvé sur Resetera :

Sony Interactive Entertainment, currently riding high on record sales of its PlayStation 4 gaming console won’t be hosting its annual press conference or showing up at all during next year’s massive E3 expo.

The news was buried inside the Entertainment Software Association’s announcement of the 2019 show.

This will be the first time in E3’s 24-year history that PlayStation will not be attending the event, it is also the second major PlayStation event canceled by the company in recent months.

In September, Shawn Layden, chairman of Sony Interactive Entertainment Worldwide Studios, said the company wouldn’t be hosting this year’s PlayStation Experience citing a lack of games to show.

“Now that we have ‘Spiderman’ out the door, we’re looking down in 2019 to games like ‘Dreams’ and ‘Days Gone’ but we wouldn’t have enough to bring people altogether in some location in North America to have that event,” Layden said.”We don’t want to set expectations really high and then not deliver on it.”

PlayStation Experience started four years ago as a celebration for PlayStation’s 20th anniversary as a way to “bring fans together” for a consumer event, according to Layden. The event expanded over the next few years as a place to give news updates. This year, though Layden expressed that “we have a lot of progress that we’re making in our games” but also that there’s not much to share at this point for upcoming titles.

The same could be true for E3 2019, though that does raise concerns about the PlayStation 4 itself and a potential lack of upcoming titles.

The timing also comes just a month after Sony CEO Kenichiro Yoshida confirmed that a successor to the PlayStation 3 is going to happen.

“At this point, what I can say is it’s necessary to have a [sic] next-generation hardware,” Yoshida stated. Yoshida declined to confirm whether or not the next PlayStation console will be called the “PlayStation 5,” which seems like the natural choice.
    posted the 11/15/2018 at 08:59 PM by texas02
    comments (43)
    jenicris posted the 11/15/2018 at 09:00 PM
    Ca vient de Reddit et la modération a supprimé direct
    texas02 posted the 11/15/2018 at 09:01 PM
    Non je viens de lire l'article. Je certifie à 100%.
    voxen posted the 11/15/2018 at 09:01 PM
    Alors là bravo. driver viens lui apprendre stp
    jenicris posted the 11/15/2018 at 09:02 PM
    texas02 lien mort.
    leonr4 posted the 11/15/2018 at 09:02 PM
    Ça serait une première
    negan posted the 11/15/2018 at 09:02 PM
    n'importe quoi xD
    texas02 posted the 11/15/2018 at 09:02 PM
    En gros; la société qui gère l'E3 a annoncé que Sony n'aura pas de conférence en 2019. Attends quelques minutes, d'autres liens vont venir. Je me suis pas basé sur la rumeur (vraie) de reddit.
    ducknsexe posted the 11/15/2018 at 09:03 PM
    Ce serais étonnant mais je n y crois pas perso
    jenicris posted the 11/15/2018 at 09:04 PM
    texas02 ton lien est totalement bidon.
    ducknsexe posted the 11/15/2018 at 09:05 PM
    On va tout droit sur un Sony direct

    Sony copie nintendo ouh les vilain pas beau
    texas02 posted the 11/15/2018 at 09:07 PM
    jenicris hahah
    Je passe pour un escroc Mais j'ai eu le temps de lire l'article. Ils l'ont supprimé direct. Le tweet avant qu'il soit supprimé : "Sony [...] won't be hosting its annual press conference or showing up at all..."
    leonr4 posted the 11/15/2018 at 09:08 PM
    C'était ça la grosse annonce de la journée ?
    plolely posted the 11/15/2018 at 09:08 PM
    jenicris Sur les réseaux sociaux, ça commence à en parler aussi, mais pour le moment difficile de savoir si l'info est juste.
    plolely posted the 11/15/2018 at 09:10 PM
    Pour ceux qui veulent voir l'article

    http://variety.com/2018/gaming/news/playstation-skips-e3-1203029833/
    leonr4 posted the 11/15/2018 at 09:11 PM
    https://www.gameinformer.com/2018/11/15/sony-interactive-entertainment-is-not-attending-e3-in-2019
    jenicris posted the 11/15/2018 at 09:11 PM
    texas02 plolely ouaip ça l'air vrai

    Au moins ça confirme la PS5 pour 2020.
    hasselhoff posted the 11/15/2018 at 09:12 PM
    Si c'est vrai , PS5 en 2019 .
    svr posted the 11/15/2018 at 09:13 PM
    Et la tout le monde va crier au génie.
    negan posted the 11/15/2018 at 09:13 PM
    svr Tout en crachant a la gueule des ND xD
    kamikaze1985 posted the 11/15/2018 at 09:13 PM
    Playstation 5 fin 2019.
    jenicris posted the 11/15/2018 at 09:15 PM
    hasselhoff kamikaze1985 au contraire fin 2020.

    Justement si la PS5 était pour 2019 elle serait à l'E3.

    D'un côté tant mieux, osef de la PS5
    hasselhoff posted the 11/15/2018 at 09:15 PM
    Avec l'E3 2019 , il aurait du annoncer la PS5 en juin , la concurrence aurait eu le temps de communiquer sur leurs supériorité technique jusqu' en Novembre . Sony sera le premier a dégainé et la sortie sera proche de l annonce pour profiter que du good buzz. Ps5 annoncé en Septembre / Octobre
    vyse posted the 11/15/2018 at 09:16 PM
    c'est une excellente nouvelle, l'E3 n'est plus du tout en phase avec notre époque, les editeurs se sentent obliger d'assurer un spectacle qui nous amene assez souvent a de la deception..
    kuroni posted the 11/15/2018 at 09:16 PM
    Wow... c'est sérieux ?!
    runrunsekai posted the 11/15/2018 at 09:16 PM
    Les gens qui disent PS5 2019...

    Si Sony fait pas d'E3 cette annee, j'aurai tendance à dire que la PS5 ne sort pas cette annee moi... car c justement l'inverse, si une nouvelle console doit sortir cette annee vaut mieux etre a l'E3 pour la présenter...
    hasselhoff posted the 11/15/2018 at 09:18 PM
    runrunsekai jenicris être a l'E3 2019 c es donné trop d'infos et de matière à la concurrence entre l'annonce et la sortie .je reste sur la PS5 en 2019
    sid posted the 11/15/2018 at 09:18 PM
    Je m'attendais tous sauf à ça .
    diablo posted the 11/15/2018 at 09:18 PM
    la PS5 pour 2020 et je pense la Scarlett 2021 et je vois bien une version + de la Switch aussi pour 2020-2021 https://twitter.com/jasonschreier/status/1063177659423907840
    leonr4 posted the 11/15/2018 at 09:19 PM
    Après quand on a montré Days Gone, Dreams, Concrete Genie, Medievil Remake, The Last of Us PartII, Death Stranding et Ghost Of Tsushima, on peut comprendre qu'ils vont se concentrer sur la PS5 pour la sortir en 2020.
    goldmen33 posted the 11/15/2018 at 09:20 PM
    Aucune nouvelle IP et ils gardent le reste pour l'annonce de la PS5 à l'E3 2020. normal
    jenicris posted the 11/15/2018 at 09:20 PM
    hasselhoff si la PS5 était poue 2019 ils l'ont montré en début d'année avec l'E3 qui aurait suivi pour les jeux. Comme en 2013.
    runrunsekai posted the 11/15/2018 at 09:23 PM
    jenicris Exactement.... On aime ou pas l'E3 mais ca reste un grand salon incontournable du JV donc si PS5 il y a cette année, je doute que Sony s'absente à l'E3
    jenicris posted the 11/15/2018 at 09:24 PM
    diablo pour une fois je suis totalement d'accord avec toi mec.

    goldmen33 tu vois fin 2020 comme je te l'avais dit.

    runrunsekai c'est clair. Puis en plus la PS4 a encore une tonne de jeux qui vont sortir dessus. Puis franchement quels jeux serait prêt pour 2019?
    leonr4 posted the 11/15/2018 at 09:25 PM
    E4
    hasselhoff posted the 11/15/2018 at 09:25 PM
    jenicris Pour moi Sony n'a pas besoin de l'E3 , bien amené ,le teasing d un événement en Septembre suffira . il sera aussi relayé qu'un E3. Et de cette façon Sony ne laissera pas profité MS de sa position attentiste .
    ducknsexe posted the 11/15/2018 at 09:26 PM
    runrunsekai exact, quand la switch a était montré en janvier 2017 pour la première fois c était une conférence, du coup pour une présentation de la ps5 sony fera une conference dédiée à cette dernière console, pour le reste ce sera des vidéo.

    À voir maintenant ce Qu il vont présenter à l E3 je met une pièce sur un vidéo, un direct
    skuldleif posted the 11/15/2018 at 09:26 PM
    de toute facon si ils en font un ce serait une redite de le3 2018 donc je vois pas trops l'intérêt
    goldmen33 posted the 11/15/2018 at 09:27 PM
    jenicris oui et ça peut être tout l'inverse! Ils ont beaucoup de jeux à montré et ils loupent en 2018 la Gamescon, le Paris Game Week et le Playstation experience et maintenant l'E3 2019... quand t'as autant de jeux qui arrivent il faut montrer des nouveautés sur ces jeux! Bizarre bizarre bizarre...
    chester posted the 11/15/2018 at 09:28 PM
    jenicris leonr4 attention cela ne veut pas dire qu'ils ne feront pas de conférence en juin 2019 , je pense qu'ils feront comme EA faire une conférence à part et parler des futures exclusivités
    denton posted the 11/15/2018 at 09:28 PM
    Sony peut attendre 3 ans pour sortir.une nouvelle console vu les jeux attendus c'est Microsoft qui est EN PLS total et qui va dégainer en.premier tellement ils se sont fait demonter sur cette gen... ca serait bien qu'il sorte des nouvelles exclus par contre car le trio halo Forza gears ct bien ya 10 ans
    skuldleif posted the 11/15/2018 at 09:30 PM
    J'ai bien fait de revendre ma PS4 tout ce qui m'intéresse va sortir en 2020 c'est sur maintenant
    leonr4 posted the 11/15/2018 at 09:31 PM
    "Sony is gonna make E4. And it'll be even better than E3 ever was. Just wait and see!"
    ootaniisensei posted the 11/15/2018 at 09:31 PM
    jenicris La PS4 à été présenté avant l'E3, puis Nintendo à bien skip l'E3 pour la com de la Switch, après ils peuvent faire comme EA et faire un event a eux, donc ils seraient pas à l'E3 mais ça changerait rien pour nous
