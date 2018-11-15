« Jouis et fais jouir, sans faire de mal ni à toi, ni à personne, voilà je crois, toute la morale »
name : Civilization VI
platform : Nintendo Switch
editor : 2K Games
developer : Firaxis
genre : simulation et gestion
nicolasgourry
[Switch] Civilisation VI / 20 Minutes Gameplay (video)



https://www.youtube.com/watch?time_continue=359&v=_2lAGu2wTSc
    posted the 11/15/2018 at 03:02 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (8)
    narukamisan posted the 11/15/2018 at 03:09 PM
    Je l'ai depuis hier sympas mais il y a tellement de chose à assimilé et le tuto est tellement radin c vite le foutoir à tout gèrer
    sentenza posted the 11/15/2018 at 03:24 PM
    narukamisan

    Le jeu est fluide en mode dock ? pas de ralentissements intempestifs ?
    skuldleif posted the 11/15/2018 at 03:25 PM
    hein?! wtf, et il est pas sur One/ps4 ?!
    sentenza posted the 11/15/2018 at 03:25 PM
    skuldleif

    Non exclu console switch
    kayl posted the 11/15/2018 at 03:26 PM
    Il me tenterais bien celui-là, j'ai passé des centaines d'heures sur PC sur les précédentes versions.
    skuldleif posted the 11/15/2018 at 03:34 PM
    sentenza dommage jai passé des centaines d'heure sur civ 5 pc
    sentenza posted the 11/15/2018 at 03:37 PM
    skuldleif

    Peut être une sortie un peu plus tard. J'avais bien saigné le 2 sur pc a l'époque.
    narukamisan posted the 11/15/2018 at 03:47 PM
    sentenza cela dep3nd ça arrive mais rien d'handicapant
