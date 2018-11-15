accueil
Muramasa
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles :
2917
2917
visites since opening :
3636235
shincloud
> blog
Xbox One : ça me manque le store étranger :(
Quand je vois les prix ça me tue sérieux :
Assassin Oddysey gold edition : 25euro....
et pleins d'autres jeux : https://xbox-store-checker.com/fr/black-friday-xbox-2018-fr/
tags :
1
Like
Who likes this ?
posted the 11/15/2018 at 12:25 PM by
shincloud
comments (
7
)
mooplol
posted
the 11/15/2018 at 12:27 PM
La France c'est le fist
icebergbrulant
posted
the 11/15/2018 at 12:32 PM
Change de nationalité et le tour est joué
goldmen33
posted
the 11/15/2018 at 12:39 PM
Comment ce fait il que le site soit toujours vivant?!
certains arrivent encore à se servir sur les autres stores?!
goldmen33
posted
the 11/15/2018 at 12:40 PM
*se
shincloud
posted
the 11/15/2018 at 12:41 PM
goldmen33
Avec le turc oui, avec les cartes, mais moi j'aime pas trop, déjà parce que au niveau des prix ça ce touche avec leur commission, ça reste moins cher, mais autant prendre en boite
goldmen33
posted
the 11/15/2018 at 12:47 PM
shincloud
ils ont pété un câble avec leurs com ces cons... tu perds le bénéfice du store avec leurs conneries!
evilchris
posted
the 11/15/2018 at 12:59 PM
shincloud
tes 300 casques tu l'ai a acheté sur les stores étranger aussi ?
