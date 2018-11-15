profile
shincloud
197
Likes
Likers
shincloud
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 2917
visites since opening : 3636235
shincloud > blog
Xbox One : ça me manque le store étranger :(


Quand je vois les prix ça me tue sérieux :

Assassin Oddysey gold edition : 25euro....



et pleins d'autres jeux : https://xbox-store-checker.com/fr/black-friday-xbox-2018-fr/
    tags :
    1
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 11/15/2018 at 12:25 PM by shincloud
    comments (7)
    mooplol posted the 11/15/2018 at 12:27 PM
    La France c'est le fist
    icebergbrulant posted the 11/15/2018 at 12:32 PM
    Change de nationalité et le tour est joué
    goldmen33 posted the 11/15/2018 at 12:39 PM
    Comment ce fait il que le site soit toujours vivant?! certains arrivent encore à se servir sur les autres stores?!
    goldmen33 posted the 11/15/2018 at 12:40 PM
    *se
    shincloud posted the 11/15/2018 at 12:41 PM
    goldmen33 Avec le turc oui, avec les cartes, mais moi j'aime pas trop, déjà parce que au niveau des prix ça ce touche avec leur commission, ça reste moins cher, mais autant prendre en boite
    goldmen33 posted the 11/15/2018 at 12:47 PM
    shincloud ils ont pété un câble avec leurs com ces cons... tu perds le bénéfice du store avec leurs conneries!
    evilchris posted the 11/15/2018 at 12:59 PM
    shincloud tes 300 casques tu l'ai a acheté sur les stores étranger aussi ?
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre