« Jouis et fais jouir, sans faire de mal ni à toi, ni à personne, voilà je crois, toute la morale »
[Switch] Ninja Box / Teaser + Images





Le but du jeu est de construire votre base secrète pour vous détendre. Vous pourrez fabriquer des pièges.
Vous pouvez même créer des forts gigantesques.

Tonkachi / Hiroto



https://ninjabox.bn-ent.net/
https://gematsu.com/2018/11/ninja-box-teaser-trailer-first-screenshots
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kpEJ-0A4A5E
    posted the 11/15/2018 at 08:56 AM by nicolasgourry
    diablo posted the 11/15/2018 at 09:04 AM
    Aïe douche froide pour moi j'imaginais vraiment un cachet plus particulier la DA est est quelquonque apres a voir ce qu'il sera possible de faire en terme de méchanismes
