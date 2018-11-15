accueil
« Jouis et fais jouir, sans faire de mal ni à toi, ni à personne, voilà je crois, toute la morale »
lafontaine
,
fullbuster
,
minx
,
asakim
,
trungz
,
momotaros
,
terminator
,
arngrim
,
lordguyver
,
genzzo
,
mickurt
,
asmita
,
hyoga57
,
keka
,
aros
,
eldren
,
diablass59
,
racsnk
,
cortes
,
escobar
,
hado78
,
jorostar
,
rbz
,
nekonoctis
,
squall04
,
linuxclan
,
minbox
,
saitama75
,
serialgamer7
,
blackjack
,
robinhood
,
jeuxvideohc
,
ootaniisensei
,
hijikatamayora13
,
titimovie
,
roxloud
,
birmou
,
raph64
,
chester
,
rachidd
,
kurosama
,
esets
ing09
,
chris92
,
archesstat
,
ikazu
,
sandman
,
escobar
,
greil93
,
artemis
,
zabuza
,
cuthbert
,
zboobi
,
strifedcloud
,
stonesjack
,
musashimiyamoto
,
grozourson
,
sephiroth07
,
jeanouillz
,
terminator
,
rosewood
,
tvirus
,
grimmroy
,
amassous
,
spawnini
,
arngrim
,
jf17
,
amorphe
,
musicforlife
,
sphinx
,
dx93
,
eruroraito7
,
minx
,
jwolf
,
lordguyver
,
roy001
,
smartcrush
,
chester
,
milo42
,
flom
,
binou87
,
odv78
,
squall0280
,
xell
,
link80
,
x1x2
,
heracles
,
fifine
,
olimar59
,
marcellojolimitaine
,
amario
,
trez
,
shadow6666
,
hijikatamayora13
,
bliss02
,
shiranui
,
gaymer40
,
doflamingod
,
princedupersil01
,
geugeuz
,
fortep
,
musm
,
momotaros
,
leblogdeshacka
,
kenpokan
,
shanks
,
shiroyashagin
,
raeglin
,
ykarin
,
kingkong13
,
netero
,
kurosama
,
hasselhoff
,
carapuce
,
gaeon
,
oloman334
,
nobleswan
,
regis77
,
neckbreaker71
,
referencementmontpellier
,
oss137
,
torotoro59
,
kwak
,
corrin
,
roivas
,
raph64
,
icebergbrulant
,
xxxxxx0
,
sorasaiku
,
niveforever
,
biboys
,
awamy02
,
onykarts
,
gareauxloups
,
boyd
,
mtkaragorn
,
djayce
,
receiversms
,
spaaz
,
salocin
,
smokeboom
,
giusnake
nicolasgourry
[Switch] Ninja Box / Teaser + Images
Le but du jeu est de construire votre base secrète pour vous détendre. Vous pourrez fabriquer des pièges.
Vous pouvez même créer des forts gigantesques.
Tonkachi / Hiroto
https://ninjabox.bn-ent.net/
https://gematsu.com/2018/11/ninja-box-teaser-trailer-first-screenshots
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kpEJ-0A4A5E
posted the 11/15/2018 at 08:56 AM by nicolasgourry
nicolasgourry
diablo
posted
the 11/15/2018 at 09:04 AM
Aïe douche froide pour moi j'imaginais vraiment un cachet plus particulier la DA est est quelquonque apres a voir ce qu'il sera possible de faire en terme de méchanismes
