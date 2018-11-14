profile
Microsoft
89
Likes
Likers
name : Microsoft
official website : https://live.xbox.com/fr-FR/Home
profile
kraken
26
Likes
Likers
kraken
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 152
visites since opening : 159135
kraken > blog
all
L'Otaku et sa Mère: Réaction au XO18 partie 2
L'Otaku et sa Mère
La suite à notre réaction au XO18 où l'on zappe pas mal le blabla car la conf est pas super intéressante.

    tags :
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 11/14/2018 at 07:46 PM by kraken
    comments (0)
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre