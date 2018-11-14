Mike760
EA annonce les remaster de Command & Conquer et Red Alert
This includes Covert Ops, Counterstrike and Aftermath expansions; no microtransactions.

https://twitter.com/shinobi602/status/1062768706286182400
    posted the 11/14/2018 at 06:56 PM by chester
    comments (11)
    biboys posted the 11/14/2018 at 07:09 PM
    La news de la journée

    Vivement
    shin82 posted the 11/14/2018 at 07:10 PM
    le retour en force du rts ca fait plaisir !
    foxstep posted the 11/14/2018 at 07:17 PM
    OMG ils font un remaster pour ça mais pas pour les Dead Space WTF
    gemini posted the 11/14/2018 at 07:30 PM
    Excellent
    alfb posted the 11/14/2018 at 07:32 PM
    foxstep Pour ça?Bah ouais ça le mérite bien plus et c'est pas comme si Dead Space a juste 10 ans.
    genraltow posted the 11/14/2018 at 07:39 PM
    Le plus important, c'est qu'en l'occurrence c'est les anciens de Westwood qui s'occupent du jeu...
    kabuki posted the 11/14/2018 at 08:00 PM
    Oh putain oh putain oui
    gemini posted the 11/14/2018 at 08:00 PM
    Une petite sortie console comme à l'époque je dis pas non ^^
    pizza3teraflopdefromage posted the 11/14/2018 at 08:22 PM
    Rho putain mais la news le d'année pour moi!!!!
    Je suis tellement en mode crevar de rts que je tape halo wars sur one

    Red alert bordel!
    Jespere voir plu-tard red alerte 2 et la revanche de youri
    lexiz posted the 11/14/2018 at 08:52 PM
    Ahhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhh!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
    ravyxxs posted the 11/14/2018 at 08:57 PM
    foxstep Ça mérite plus, Dead Space est encore jouable de nos jours, C&C ça pique bien les yeux...

    Sinon Red Alert oh oui.
