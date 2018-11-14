accueil
EA annonce les remaster de Command & Conquer et Red Alert
This includes Covert Ops, Counterstrike and Aftermath expansions; no microtransactions.
https://twitter.com/shinobi602/status/1062768706286182400
7
Likes
Who likes this ?
posted the 11/14/2018 at 06:56 PM by
chester
chester
comments (
11
)
11
)
biboys
posted
the 11/14/2018 at 07:09 PM
La news de la journée
Vivement
shin82
posted
the 11/14/2018 at 07:10 PM
le retour en force du rts ca fait plaisir !
foxstep
posted
the 11/14/2018 at 07:17 PM
OMG ils font un remaster pour ça mais pas pour les Dead Space WTF
gemini
posted
the 11/14/2018 at 07:30 PM
Excellent
alfb
posted
the 11/14/2018 at 07:32 PM
foxstep
Pour ça?Bah ouais ça le mérite bien plus et c'est pas comme si Dead Space a juste 10 ans.
genraltow
posted
the 11/14/2018 at 07:39 PM
Le plus important, c'est qu'en l'occurrence c'est les anciens de Westwood qui s'occupent du jeu...
kabuki
posted
the 11/14/2018 at 08:00 PM
Oh putain oh putain oui
gemini
posted
the 11/14/2018 at 08:00 PM
Une petite sortie console comme à l'époque je dis pas non ^^
pizza3teraflopdefromage
posted
the 11/14/2018 at 08:22 PM
Rho putain mais la news le d'année pour moi!!!!
Je suis tellement en mode crevar de rts que je tape halo wars sur one
Red alert bordel!
Jespere voir plu-tard red alerte 2 et la revanche de youri
lexiz
posted
the 11/14/2018 at 08:52 PM
Ahhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhh!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
ravyxxs
posted
the 11/14/2018 at 08:57 PM
foxstep
Ça mérite plus, Dead Space est encore jouable de nos jours, C&C ça pique bien les yeux...
Sinon Red Alert oh oui.
