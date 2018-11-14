Mike760
Jeux Vidéo
248
name : Jeux Vidéo
description : Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
chester
66
chester
articles : 1041
visites since opening : 1242766
chester > blog
Gears POP! du gameplay avec les développeurs
2:53 secondes pour le gameplay

https://twitter.com/GearsPOP/status/1062758087939940352
    posted the 11/14/2018 at 06:23 PM by chester
    comments (8)
    arquion posted the 11/14/2018 at 06:26 PM
    Wow un clash royal, quel originalité...
    sora78 posted the 11/14/2018 at 06:27 PM
    Autant un jeu TPS Action/Aventure bien délirant sur console, j'aurais applaudi autant là
    shanks posted the 11/14/2018 at 06:28 PM
    wooooooooo
    revans posted the 11/14/2018 at 06:31 PM
    ha ouai j'e m'attendais a une sorte de tps mais pas sa
    negan posted the 11/14/2018 at 06:34 PM
    shanks ?

    Sinon c'est un projet mobile faite pas trop les choquer

    Je ne jouerai pas de toute facon j'ai pas le matos .
    diablo posted the 11/14/2018 at 06:34 PM
    Bon je vais regarder cette dauberie
    ravyxxs posted the 11/14/2018 at 06:34 PM
    Attention moi j'attends surtout le test (Sans y avoir joué) de Diablo
    negan posted the 11/14/2018 at 06:35 PM
    diablo " Bon je vais regarder cette dauberie "

    C'est pas un article C3
