« Jouis et fais jouir, sans faire de mal ni à toi, ni à personne, voilà je crois, toute la morale »
Gear Club Unlimited 2
name : Gear Club Unlimited 2
platform : Nintendo Switch
editor : Microids
developer : Eden Studios
genre : course
multiplayer : oui
nicolasgourry
100
nicolasgourry
[Switch] Gear.Club Unlimited 2 / 12 Minutes Gameplay



https://www.youtube.com/watch?time_continue=53&v=ZPPrn1uTaW4
    posted the 11/14/2018 at 02:33 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (9)
    arquion posted the 11/14/2018 at 02:35 PM
    J'ai envie de dire, même des jeux mobiles font mieux...
    gat posted the 11/14/2018 at 02:36 PM
    RIP FH4.
    kidicarus posted the 11/14/2018 at 03:05 PM
    Le point noir est qu'il n'a pas de dégât, ça le rend trop arcade.
    Dommage, sinon c'est sympa graphiquement parlant.
    nicolasgourry posted the 11/14/2018 at 03:10 PM
    kidicarus tu as joué au premier (pour savoir si tu vois une différence au niveau des graphismes par exemple) ?
    plbs posted the 11/14/2018 at 03:23 PM
    nicolasgourry il est plus beau que le premier, ma femme la retourné
    robours posted the 11/14/2018 at 03:24 PM
    C'est bien les jeux de course en 30fps...
    lastboss posted the 11/14/2018 at 03:37 PM
    C’te loose
    shido posted the 11/14/2018 at 03:49 PM
    lol
    darkwii posted the 11/14/2018 at 04:31 PM
    Graphiquement c est pas dégueu faut voir le reste sinon ces pas mal
