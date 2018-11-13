accueil
Pas un blog parfait, loin de là, mais un blog personnel, tout simplement...
link49
articles :
17332
visites since opening :
22098058
link49
> blog
Final Fantasy XIII Trilogy : Images de la version Xbox One
Final Fantasy
Voici des Images du jeu Final Fantasy XIII :
La Trilogie étant maintenant retro-compatible sur Xbox One, on peut voir son rendu sur cette console :
Plus précisément, des images du jeu Final Fantasy XIII : Lightning Returns
La différence avec l'opus générale est bluffante :
De quoi re-découvrir ces trois Opus...
Source :
https://www.resetera.com/threads/final-fantasy-xiii-trilogy-xbox-one-bc-ot-she-was-not-forgotten.80632/page-5
posted the 11/13/2018 at 07:06 PM by
link49
comments (
3
)
mikazaki
posted
the 11/13/2018 at 07:13 PM
Encore aujourd'hui il et superbe le premier...quel gâchis...
ravyxxs
posted
the 11/13/2018 at 07:15 PM
mikazaki
comment ça gâchis ?
nocto
posted
the 11/13/2018 at 07:17 PM
Ces jeux n’existe pas dans la Saga
