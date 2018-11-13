Pas un blog parfait, loin de là, mais un blog personnel, tout simplement...
Final Fantasy XIII Trilogy : Images de la version Xbox One
Final Fantasy


Voici des Images du jeu Final Fantasy XIII :



La Trilogie étant maintenant retro-compatible sur Xbox One, on peut voir son rendu sur cette console :















Plus précisément, des images du jeu Final Fantasy XIII : Lightning Returns















La différence avec l'opus générale est bluffante :



De quoi re-découvrir ces trois Opus...

Source : https://www.resetera.com/threads/final-fantasy-xiii-trilogy-xbox-one-bc-ot-she-was-not-forgotten.80632/page-5
    comments (3)
    mikazaki posted the 11/13/2018 at 07:13 PM
    Encore aujourd'hui il et superbe le premier...quel gâchis...
    ravyxxs posted the 11/13/2018 at 07:15 PM
    mikazaki comment ça gâchis ?
    nocto posted the 11/13/2018 at 07:17 PM
    Ces jeux n’existe pas dans la Saga
