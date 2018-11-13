Pas un blog parfait, loin de là, mais un blog personnel, tout simplement...
all
Super Smash Bros. Ultimate : La publicité française dévoilée
Super Smash Bros


Voici une Information autour du jeu Super Smash Bros. Ultimate :



Après la publicité des jeux Pokemon Let's Go Pikachu & Evoli, voici celle du jeu Super Smash Bros. Ultimate :



Pour rappel, le jeu sortira lui le 07 décembre prochain...

Source : https://www.gonintendo.com/stories/322516-smash-bros-ultimate-french-commercial
    posted the 11/13/2018 at 12:20 PM by link49
    comments (10)
    spawl posted the 11/13/2018 at 12:26 PM
    Toujours ce même format de pub générique , tristesse .....
    captainjuu posted the 11/13/2018 at 12:27 PM
    Un peu tristoune les TV commercials français de Nintendo, à toujours mettre l'emphase sur l'aspect familial/convivial de la console, à mettre en scène des random qui jouent mal et qui sont mal doublés avec cette voix off insupportable... Faudrait réviser un peu le format.

    Très hypé pour le jeu en revanche
    link49 posted the 11/13/2018 at 12:30 PM
    Je trouve la pub assez ratée, contrairement au jeu, qui s'annonce juste démentiel...
    xenofamicom posted the 11/13/2018 at 12:30 PM
    Publicité bien moisie
    ducknsexe posted the 11/13/2018 at 12:40 PM
    Dégoutant , il font pitié avec leur pub moisie
    rbz posted the 11/13/2018 at 12:47 PM
    j'en peut plus des pub nintendo en 2018 bordel ...
    celle de 2017 étaient pas trop mal pourtant
    nullform posted the 11/13/2018 at 12:55 PM
    Bordel
    icebergbrulant posted the 11/13/2018 at 01:03 PM
    On a l'impression de voir toujours les mêmes pubs chez Nintendo

    Tant que ça marche, pourquoi changer ?
    shinz0 posted the 11/13/2018 at 01:34 PM
    Quand je vois cela, je me rends compte que j'ai pas assez d'amis qui ont la Switch et pour faire ce genre de soirée jeux-vidéos autour de cette dernière c'est de l'ordre du fantasme
    thorim posted the 11/13/2018 at 01:59 PM
    dommage, la pub US avec la musique FR aurait été sympa^^
