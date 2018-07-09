profile
Spider-Man
sora78
Playstation prépare son Black Friday !
Exclusivités PS4







    posted the 11/12/2018 at 10:57 PM by sora78
    comments (7)
    kinectical posted the 11/12/2018 at 11:01 PM
    J’ai hâte de voir les
    Black Friday deal sur le ps store et Xbox store cette année j’ai pas mal de jeux que j’ai attendu d’acheter
    mrvince posted the 11/12/2018 at 11:01 PM
    Si le pack VR a 200 e arrive chez nous je le prend !
    ravyxxs posted the 11/12/2018 at 11:01 PM
    J'ai besoin de Nioh et tous les Souls pas cher. Merci Sony.
    vfries posted the 11/12/2018 at 11:02 PM
    Un petit pad
    barberousse posted the 11/12/2018 at 11:02 PM
    Super, mais ils ont combien de studios?
    leonr4 posted the 11/12/2018 at 11:04 PM
    SpiderMan + PS4 Slim 1TB à 199$ c'est le carton assuré

    Sinon pas mal le nouveau slogan "The World's Best Selling Console 2014/2015/2016/2017/2018"
    docbrown posted the 11/12/2018 at 11:07 PM
    barberousse
