Pas un blog parfait, loin de là, mais un blog personnel, tout simplement...
link49
Pokemon Let's Go Switch : La publicité française dévoilée
Pokemon
Voici une Information autour des jeux Pokemon Let's Go Pikachu & Evoli
Cette publicité est diffusée chez nous :
Pour rappel, les jeux Pokemon Let's Go Pikachu & Evoli sortiront le 16 novembre prochain…
Source :
https://www.gonintendo.com/stories/322511-pokemon-let-s-go-pikachu-eevee-french-commercial
tags :
1
Like
Who likes this ?
posted the 11/12/2018 at 09:24 PM by
link49
comments (
2
)
rbz
posted
the 11/12/2018 at 09:33 PM
nul a iéch la pub ...
ils auraient du surfer sur le coté nostalo de kanto
link49
posted
the 11/12/2018 at 09:34 PM
J'espère avoir le jeu un peu en avance, mais ça semble mal parti...
ils auraient du surfer sur le coté nostalo de kanto