Pokemon Let's Go Pikachu et Let's Go Evoli
7
name : Pokemon Let's Go Pikachu et Let's Go Evoli
platform : Nintendo Switch
editor : Nintendo
developer : Game Freak
genre : RPG
Pokemon Let's Go Switch : La publicité française dévoilée
Pokemon


Voici une Information autour des jeux Pokemon Let's Go Pikachu & Evoli



Cette publicité est diffusée chez nous :



Pour rappel, les jeux Pokemon Let's Go Pikachu & Evoli sortiront le 16 novembre prochain…

Source : https://www.gonintendo.com/stories/322511-pokemon-let-s-go-pikachu-eevee-french-commercial
    posted the 11/12/2018 at 09:24 PM by link49
    comments (2)
    rbz posted the 11/12/2018 at 09:33 PM
    nul a iéch la pub ...
    ils auraient du surfer sur le coté nostalo de kanto
    link49 posted the 11/12/2018 at 09:34 PM
    J'espère avoir le jeu un peu en avance, mais ça semble mal parti...
