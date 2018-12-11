profile
all
RIP Stan Lee....;(
Stan Lee Co créateur de Marvel Comics est décédé à l'age de 95 ans. RIP à ce Grand Monsieur

    posted the 11/12/2018 at 06:59 PM by diablass59
    comments (42)
    eldren posted the 11/12/2018 at 07:00 PM
    RIP
    xslayer750 posted the 11/12/2018 at 07:00 PM
    Ah merde RIP....
    arquion posted the 11/12/2018 at 07:02 PM
    95 ans quand même...
    Fini les caméo
    arrrghl posted the 11/12/2018 at 07:03 PM
    arf
    link571 posted the 11/12/2018 at 07:03 PM
    RIP
    raioh posted the 11/12/2018 at 07:04 PM
    Arquion
    fini les caméo

    Si seulement... Sauf qu'ils en ont déjà tourné plein et qu'ils ont déjà prévu de le faire en 3D après.
    shinz0 posted the 11/12/2018 at 07:05 PM
    RIP
    link571 posted the 11/12/2018 at 07:05 PM
    arquion Il y a quelques mois j'avais lu qu'il avait déjà tourné plusieurs caméos des prochains Marvel...
    stardustx posted the 11/12/2018 at 07:05 PM
    RIP
    kevisiano posted the 11/12/2018 at 07:07 PM
    Je doute pas sur le fait que tu as dû profiter de la vie. Repose en paix monsieur
    shin82 posted the 11/12/2018 at 07:07 PM
    RIP
    lordguyver posted the 11/12/2018 at 07:08 PM
    Qu'il repose en paix ! EXCELSIOOOOOOOOOOOOOR
    killia posted the 11/12/2018 at 07:09 PM
    Damn, RIP

    Un personnalité emblématique nous quitte.
    poussinzen74 posted the 11/12/2018 at 07:10 PM
    Excelsior !
    kakazu posted the 11/12/2018 at 07:11 PM
    Merci grâce à son imagination il fait rêver grand et petits
    cladstrife59 posted the 11/12/2018 at 07:14 PM
    Qu'il repose en paix, surtout que ça n'a pas été facile ces dernièrs mois avec toutes les personnes qui ont profité de lui.
    darkxehanort94 posted the 11/12/2018 at 07:14 PM
    Adieu et encore merci pour les Marvel .
    shao posted the 11/12/2018 at 07:14 PM
    RIP
    sphinx posted the 11/12/2018 at 07:15 PM
    R.I.P.
    sid posted the 11/12/2018 at 07:15 PM
    Repose en paix et merci de nous avoir fait rêver
    tizoc posted the 11/12/2018 at 07:17 PM
    Merci pour mes rêves de gosse... allez rejoindre MR Kirby.
    kikoo31 posted the 11/12/2018 at 07:17 PM
    Finalement Thanos l'a eu
    Rip
    djfab posted the 11/12/2018 at 07:19 PM
    RIP
    kaminari posted the 11/12/2018 at 07:26 PM
    R.I.P. Merci pour toutes ces merveilles
    marcus62 posted the 11/12/2018 at 07:28 PM
    RIP
    e3ologue posted the 11/12/2018 at 07:29 PM
    Je l'imaginais pas si vieux
    amassous posted the 11/12/2018 at 07:30 PM
    Les plus chauds de ce monde sont presque tous partis.
    ratchet posted the 11/12/2018 at 07:30 PM
    Triste
    jf17 posted the 11/12/2018 at 07:32 PM
    Rip a ce grand monsieur
    roxloud posted the 11/12/2018 at 07:32 PM
    RIP
    tab posted the 11/12/2018 at 07:34 PM
    Rip
    shiroyashagin posted the 11/12/2018 at 07:35 PM
    Staaaaaaannnn !
    sora78 posted the 11/12/2018 at 07:36 PM
    Repose en paix grand monsieur
    marchand2sable posted the 11/12/2018 at 07:39 PM
    AYA nooonnn
    spawnini posted the 11/12/2018 at 07:40 PM
    Merci en tout cas
    RIP
    youjimbo posted the 11/12/2018 at 07:44 PM
    C'est mon fils qui va être triste quand je vais lui dire demain matin : il adorait le voir dans les films marvel et dans les jeux lego. Excelsior !
    kirianu posted the 11/12/2018 at 07:46 PM
    RIP
    genraltow posted the 11/12/2018 at 07:55 PM
    Fuck. Ça fait chier.
    ritalix posted the 11/12/2018 at 07:57 PM
    quoi ?? MAIS NOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOON

    IL était en pleine forme !!!
    minbox posted the 11/12/2018 at 07:57 PM
    R.I.P. J'y pensais en plus il y a quelques temps... Ça devait arriver un jour...
    osiris posted the 11/12/2018 at 07:58 PM
    RIP
    amario posted the 11/12/2018 at 08:00 PM
    Plus de cameos
