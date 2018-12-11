accueil
DiabLass59
diablass59
RIP Stan Lee....;(
Stan Lee Co créateur de Marvel Comics est décédé à l'age de 95 ans. RIP à ce Grand Monsieur
tags :
4
Likes
Who likes this ?
posted the 11/12/2018 at 06:59 PM by
diablass59
comments (
42
)
eldren
posted
the 11/12/2018 at 07:00 PM
RIP
xslayer750
posted
the 11/12/2018 at 07:00 PM
Ah merde RIP....
arquion
posted
the 11/12/2018 at 07:02 PM
95 ans quand même...
Fini les caméo
arrrghl
posted
the 11/12/2018 at 07:03 PM
arf
link571
posted
the 11/12/2018 at 07:03 PM
RIP
raioh
posted
the 11/12/2018 at 07:04 PM
Arquion
fini les caméo
Si seulement... Sauf qu'ils en ont déjà tourné plein et qu'ils ont déjà prévu de le faire en 3D après.
shinz0
posted
the 11/12/2018 at 07:05 PM
RIP
link571
posted
the 11/12/2018 at 07:05 PM
arquion
Il y a quelques mois j'avais lu qu'il avait déjà tourné plusieurs caméos des prochains Marvel...
stardustx
posted
the 11/12/2018 at 07:05 PM
RIP
kevisiano
posted
the 11/12/2018 at 07:07 PM
Je doute pas sur le fait que tu as dû profiter de la vie. Repose en paix monsieur
shin82
posted
the 11/12/2018 at 07:07 PM
RIP
lordguyver
posted
the 11/12/2018 at 07:08 PM
Qu'il repose en paix ! EXCELSIOOOOOOOOOOOOOR
killia
posted
the 11/12/2018 at 07:09 PM
Damn, RIP
Un personnalité emblématique nous quitte.
poussinzen74
posted
the 11/12/2018 at 07:10 PM
Excelsior !
kakazu
posted
the 11/12/2018 at 07:11 PM
Merci grâce à son imagination il fait rêver grand et petits
cladstrife59
posted
the 11/12/2018 at 07:14 PM
Qu'il repose en paix, surtout que ça n'a pas été facile ces dernièrs mois avec toutes les personnes qui ont profité de lui.
darkxehanort94
posted
the 11/12/2018 at 07:14 PM
Adieu et encore merci pour les Marvel .
shao
posted
the 11/12/2018 at 07:14 PM
RIP
sphinx
posted
the 11/12/2018 at 07:15 PM
R.I.P.
sid
posted
the 11/12/2018 at 07:15 PM
Repose en paix et merci de nous avoir fait rêver
tizoc
posted
the 11/12/2018 at 07:17 PM
Merci pour mes rêves de gosse... allez rejoindre MR Kirby.
kikoo31
posted
the 11/12/2018 at 07:17 PM
Finalement Thanos l'a eu
Rip
djfab
posted
the 11/12/2018 at 07:19 PM
RIP
kaminari
posted
the 11/12/2018 at 07:26 PM
R.I.P. Merci pour toutes ces merveilles
marcus62
posted
the 11/12/2018 at 07:28 PM
RIP
e3ologue
posted
the 11/12/2018 at 07:29 PM
Je l'imaginais pas si vieux
amassous
posted
the 11/12/2018 at 07:30 PM
Les plus chauds de ce monde sont presque tous partis.
ratchet
posted
the 11/12/2018 at 07:30 PM
Triste
jf17
posted
the 11/12/2018 at 07:32 PM
Rip a ce grand monsieur
roxloud
posted
the 11/12/2018 at 07:32 PM
RIP
tab
posted
the 11/12/2018 at 07:34 PM
Rip
shiroyashagin
posted
the 11/12/2018 at 07:35 PM
Staaaaaaannnn !
sora78
posted
the 11/12/2018 at 07:36 PM
Repose en paix grand monsieur
marchand2sable
posted
the 11/12/2018 at 07:39 PM
AYA nooonnn
spawnini
posted
the 11/12/2018 at 07:40 PM
Merci en tout cas
RIP
youjimbo
posted
the 11/12/2018 at 07:44 PM
C'est mon fils qui va être triste quand je vais lui dire demain matin : il adorait le voir dans les films marvel et dans les jeux lego. Excelsior !
kirianu
posted
the 11/12/2018 at 07:46 PM
RIP
genraltow
posted
the 11/12/2018 at 07:55 PM
Fuck. Ça fait chier.
ritalix
posted
the 11/12/2018 at 07:57 PM
quoi ?? MAIS NOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOON
IL était en pleine forme
!!!
minbox
posted
the 11/12/2018 at 07:57 PM
R.I.P. J'y pensais en plus il y a quelques temps... Ça devait arriver un jour...
osiris
posted
the 11/12/2018 at 07:58 PM
RIP
amario
posted
the 11/12/2018 at 08:00 PM
Plus de cameos
