[BON PLAN] PS VR V2 + caméra + VR World = 199,99€

En attendant le Black Friday...

Dealabs - https://www.amazon.it/PS-Camera-Worlds-Voucher-PlayStation/dp/B078G8XZPX/ref=redir_mobile_desktop?_encoding=UTF8&%2AVersion%2A=1&%2Aentries%2A=0
    posted the 11/12/2018 at 06:44 PM by gat
    comments (11)
    birmou posted the 11/12/2018 at 06:45 PM
    Si seulement No Man's Sky Next etait compatible...

    Bordel c'est LE jeu pour lequel je veux acheter un casque VR.
    kevisiano posted the 11/12/2018 at 06:47 PM
    ravyxxs dire que tu l'avais préco dans les 300-400 heureusement que tu l'a annulé ahah
    barberousse posted the 11/12/2018 at 06:47 PM
    J’attends l’ultra pack a 99€
    sora78 posted the 11/12/2018 at 06:50 PM
    Merci du partage. Je prendrai le PSVR2 sur PS5 ^^
    mooplol posted the 11/12/2018 at 07:15 PM
    Avec les moves je prend
    tab posted the 11/12/2018 at 07:35 PM
    Le gif lol
    revans posted the 11/12/2018 at 07:46 PM
    encore trop cher
    gat posted the 11/12/2018 at 07:48 PM
    revans Ce serait sur One, tu en aurais acheté un pour chaque pièce de ta demeure rouquin.
    revans posted the 11/12/2018 at 07:49 PM
    gat ce serait sur one j'en aurait meme pas voulut gratos
    minbox posted the 11/12/2018 at 07:58 PM
    Foncez !!
    revans posted the 11/12/2018 at 08:00 PM
    minbox il manque quand meme les psmove pour que ce soit intéressant
