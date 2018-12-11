Pas un blog parfait, loin de là, mais un blog personnel, tout simplement...
Tales of Vesperia : Definitive Edition
name : Tales of Vesperia : Definitive Edition
platform : Nintendo Switch
editor : Bandai Namco Games
developer : Bandai Namco
genre : RPG
Tales of Vesperia : Nouveau trailer sur Nintendo Switch
Tales of


Voici une Information concernant le jeu Tales of Vesperia : Definitive Edition :



Namco Bandai dévoile un nouveau trailer pour son prochain jeu issu de la Saga Tales of :



Pour rappel, le jeu sortira le 11 janvier prochain...

Source : https://nintendosoup.com/tales-of-vesperia-definitive-edition-receives-a-new-trailer/
    mikazaki posted the 11/12/2018 at 05:52 PM
    Que de souvenir sur le meilleur tale of pour moi.
    kikoo31 posted the 11/12/2018 at 05:53 PM
    Vivement un trailer de Grandia
    Je kiff Tales of mais grandia est au dessus
    link49 posted the 11/12/2018 at 05:54 PM
    Mikazaki Pour moi, Tales of Symphonia reste mon préféré.

    Et Tales of Vesperia juste après...
    wickette posted the 11/12/2018 at 06:17 PM
    Pour moi Abyss c’est le best et....pas pu terminer vesperia (merci RROD) mais le début m’avait vraiment fait accrocher
    nicolasgourry posted the 11/12/2018 at 06:28 PM
    Namco Bandai sur Switch
    Septembre : Dragon Ball FighterZ
    Octobre : Dark Souls : Remastered
    Novembre : Taiko no Tatsujin : Drum Session!
    Décembre : Katamari Damacy Reroll
    Janvier : Tales of Vesperia HD
    Je veux bien qu'il continue sur le même rythme avec des jeux aussi intéressant.
