Pas un blog parfait, loin de là, mais un blog personnel, tout simplement...
profile
link49
articles :
visites since opening :
22085882
link49
> blog
Tales of Vesperia : Nouveau trailer sur Nintendo Switch
Tales of
Voici une Information concernant le jeu Tales of Vesperia : Definitive Edition :
Namco Bandai dévoile un nouveau trailer pour son prochain jeu issu de la Saga Tales of :
Pour rappel, le jeu sortira le 11 janvier prochain...
Source :
https://nintendosoup.com/tales-of-vesperia-definitive-edition-receives-a-new-trailer/
0
Like
Who likes this ?
posted the 11/12/2018 at 05:50 PM by
link49
comments (
5
)
mikazaki
posted
the 11/12/2018 at 05:52 PM
Que de souvenir sur le meilleur tale of pour moi.
kikoo31
posted
the 11/12/2018 at 05:53 PM
Vivement un trailer de Grandia
Je kiff Tales of mais grandia est au dessus
link49
posted
the 11/12/2018 at 05:54 PM
Mikazaki
Pour moi, Tales of Symphonia reste mon préféré.
Et Tales of Vesperia juste après...
wickette
posted
the 11/12/2018 at 06:17 PM
Pour moi Abyss c’est le best et....pas pu terminer vesperia (merci RROD) mais le début m’avait vraiment fait accrocher
nicolasgourry
posted
the 11/12/2018 at 06:28 PM
Namco Bandai sur Switch
Septembre : Dragon Ball FighterZ
Octobre : Dark Souls : Remastered
Novembre : Taiko no Tatsujin : Drum Session!
Décembre : Katamari Damacy Reroll
Janvier : Tales of Vesperia HD
Je veux bien qu'il continue sur le même rythme avec des jeux aussi intéressant.
