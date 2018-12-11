profile
Super Smash Bros Ultimate
name : Super Smash Bros Ultimate
platform : Nintendo Switch
editor : Nintendo
developer : HAL Laboratory
genre : combat
Coincidence Ultime ? (Smash Bros Inside)
Vidéo amateur du dernier trailer CGI de Smash Ultimate !



Commentaire qui résume bien (Fernando)

[0:02]"So don't stop me now ..." - With the "now", we get a zoom on Mario

[0:07]"... don't stop me" - Transition from poster to battlefield

[0:08]"'Cause I'm having a good time, having a good time" - Slow mo at the beginning, which wears off when the music pumps up only to momentarely slow down again when Link attacks Mario, and the lyrics repeat themselves

[0:12]"I'm a shooting star, leaping through the sky" - Falco and Kirby appear flying, one with its ship and the other with its star

[0:16]"... defying the laws of gravity" - Samus, Mars and Pikachu are shown mid-jump in slow mo

[0:19]"I'm a racing car," - Pigmins appear running. After car, they make a little sound in compass with the music

[0:22]"... like Lady Godiva" - Isabelle jumps and smiles to the camera

[0:26]"There's no stopping me" - Pit is being blocked by Ridley, but his blow isn't stopped [0:29]"I'm burnin' through the sky, yeah" - Pkmn trainer throws out Charizard (Appears at "yeah", and roars as an answer)

[0:32]"Two hundred degrees" - Charizard flying

[0:37]"I'm traveling at the speed of light" - With "light", DK launches Capt. Falcon to the air [0:39]"I wanna make a supersonic man out of you" - Sonic appears

[0:48]"I'm having a ball" - The Super Smash Bros Ball appears in inkling girl's eyes at the end of "ball"



Tout , absolument tout colle à la quasi perfection avec les paroles , le rythme ! Une dinguerie .



Ayant vu Bohemian Rhapsody (que je recommande vivement) il n'y a pas longtemps , je suis chaud bouillant !


ENJOY !
    posted the 11/12/2018 at 05:49 PM by spawl
    comments (4)
    kikoo31 posted the 11/12/2018 at 05:52 PM
    t'es le frère à Spawnini ??
    spawl posted the 11/12/2018 at 05:58 PM
    kikoo31 je suis ému !
    jeanouillz posted the 11/12/2018 at 06:01 PM
    Comment ça vidéo amateur ?
    spawl posted the 11/12/2018 at 06:03 PM
    jeanouillz il n'y a que la musique de rajoutée. A la base c'est un trailer sans musique.
