« Jouis et fais jouir, sans faire de mal ni à toi, ni à personne, voilà je crois, toute la morale »
name :
Bandai Namco Games
official website :
http://www.namcobandaigames.com/
nicolasgourry
articles :
2372
visites since opening :
2828168
nicolasgourry
> blog
Une exclusivité (Bandai Namco) Switch pour bientôt ?
Titre du jeu : Ninja Box
Vous incarnez un "ninja" qui pourra construire des armes, des gadgets, des bâtiments ect
Site du jeu
http://ryokutya2089.com/archives/15361
3
Likes
Who likes this ?
posted the 11/12/2018 at 01:54 PM by
nicolasgourry
comments (
10
)
arquion
posted
the 11/12/2018 at 02:01 PM
Rien n'indique que c'est ou sera une exclu Switch.
Par contre, une nouvelle licence original chez Bandai Namco, oui.
rbz
posted
the 11/12/2018 at 02:03 PM
cool
nicolasgourry
posted
the 11/12/2018 at 02:04 PM
arquion
"This month’s issue of CoroCoro has revealed Ninja Box, a new Switch exclusive from Bandai Namco."
https://nintendoeverything.com/bandai-namco-reveals-ninja-box-for-switch/
e3ologue
posted
the 11/12/2018 at 02:09 PM
J'ai déjà peur que ça soit un simple minecraft-like, espérons que je me trompe
diablo
posted
the 11/12/2018 at 02:14 PM
pourtant il y a le logo XBOX sur le Marteau
fly24
posted
the 11/12/2018 at 02:18 PM
une exclusivité pourrit. sans aucun intérêt pour moi
yurius
posted
the 11/12/2018 at 02:31 PM
Les bloc en brique ressemblent a ceux de mario.
romgamer6859
posted
the 11/12/2018 at 02:31 PM
Moai !
kidicarus
posted
the 11/12/2018 at 02:42 PM
J'aime l'art de la page. Après on verra ce que proposera ce jeu et si il peut séduire.
Sinon, je tape dans mes mains comme un Gilbert pour ceux qui voient mieux que les autres en disant que ce futur jeu est une merde.
birmou
posted
the 11/12/2018 at 02:50 PM
Ils ont senti qu'il y avait un truc a tenter vue le petit succès de Dragon Quest Builder ^^
