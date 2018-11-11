Mike760
Phil Spencer : le jeu de Ninja Theory sera montré en 2019
“It’s really fun to not only see what Ninja Theory has done in the past, but to look forward to next year and things that might come.” https://www.dualshockers.com/ninja-theory-new-game-2019/

https://www.dualshockers.com/ninja-theory-new-game-2019/
    posted the 11/11/2018 at 09:38 PM by chester
    comments
    zabuza posted the 11/11/2018 at 09:40 PM
    Je suis moyennement convaincu par ce studio. Mais bon pourquoi pas
    ravyxxs posted the 11/11/2018 at 09:40 PM
    Teaser.

    Si y a du gameplay respect. Pareil pour tous le studios acquis, y aura du Teaser surtout. A part pour Wasteland 3.
    cajp45 posted the 11/11/2018 at 09:53 PM
    Si le jeu arrive l'année prochaine, peut être qu'il sera dévoilé aux game awards.
    kaiserstark posted the 11/11/2018 at 10:02 PM
    Ils sont sur plusieurs projets de "petites" tailles c'est ça ? Si c'est bien le cas oui ça ne serait pas surprenant qu'ils dévoilent quelque chose bientôt.
    diablo posted the 11/11/2018 at 10:07 PM
    Si c'est le projet ou ils veulent redéfinir l'action de mêlée ça risque d'être ouf vu le Gameplay de DmC http://www.jeuxactu.com/ninja-theory-les-developpeurs-de-hellblade-sont-deja-sur-leur-nouveau-112705.htm
    birmou posted the 11/11/2018 at 10:09 PM
    Un BTA svp !!!!!!!
    nobleswan posted the 11/11/2018 at 10:18 PM
    Surement à l'E3 2019
    chester posted the 11/11/2018 at 10:19 PM
    nobleswan pourquoi les Game Award
    chester posted the 11/11/2018 at 10:20 PM
    nobleswan "pas"
    nobleswan posted the 11/11/2018 at 10:21 PM
    chester Je pense pas honnêtement. Et puis je préfére qu'ils gardent l'annonce pour l'E3.
    chester posted the 11/11/2018 at 10:24 PM
    nobleswan oui c'est plus judicieux et je vois aussi le reveal de Scarlet en 2019 pour une sortie en 2020 comme en 2016 avec la scorpio
    sora78 posted the 11/11/2018 at 10:28 PM
    Avec du budget ce studio peut vraiment te sortir un truc fun qui claque
