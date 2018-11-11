accueil
Mike760
name :
Ninja Theory
official website :
http://www.ninjatheory.com/
Phil Spencer : le jeu de Ninja Theory sera montré en 2019
“It’s really fun to not only see what Ninja Theory has done in the past, but to look forward to next year and things that might come.”
https://www.dualshockers.com/ninja-theory-new-game-2019/
https://www.dualshockers.com/ninja-theory-new-game-2019/
posted the 11/11/2018 at 09:38 PM by
chester
comments (
12
)
zabuza
posted
the 11/11/2018 at 09:40 PM
Je suis moyennement convaincu par ce studio. Mais bon pourquoi pas
ravyxxs
posted
the 11/11/2018 at 09:40 PM
Teaser.
Si y a du gameplay respect. Pareil pour tous le studios acquis, y aura du Teaser surtout. A part pour Wasteland 3.
cajp45
posted
the 11/11/2018 at 09:53 PM
Si le jeu arrive l'année prochaine, peut être qu'il sera dévoilé aux game awards.
kaiserstark
posted
the 11/11/2018 at 10:02 PM
Ils sont sur plusieurs projets de "petites" tailles c'est ça ? Si c'est bien le cas oui ça ne serait pas surprenant qu'ils dévoilent quelque chose bientôt.
diablo
posted
the 11/11/2018 at 10:07 PM
Si c'est le projet ou ils veulent redéfinir l'action de mêlée ça risque d'être ouf vu le Gameplay de DmC
http://www.jeuxactu.com/ninja-theory-les-developpeurs-de-hellblade-sont-deja-sur-leur-nouveau-112705.htm
birmou
posted
the 11/11/2018 at 10:09 PM
Un BTA svp !!!!!!!
nobleswan
posted
the 11/11/2018 at 10:18 PM
Surement à l'E3 2019
chester
posted
the 11/11/2018 at 10:19 PM
nobleswan
pourquoi les Game Award
chester
posted
the 11/11/2018 at 10:20 PM
nobleswan
"pas"
nobleswan
posted
the 11/11/2018 at 10:21 PM
chester
Je pense pas honnêtement. Et puis je préfére qu'ils gardent l'annonce pour l'E3.
chester
posted
the 11/11/2018 at 10:24 PM
nobleswan
oui c'est plus judicieux et je vois aussi le reveal de Scarlet en 2019 pour une sortie en 2020 comme en 2016 avec la scorpio
sora78
posted
the 11/11/2018 at 10:28 PM
Avec du budget ce studio peut vraiment te sortir un truc fun qui claque
Si y a du gameplay respect. Pareil pour tous le studios acquis, y aura du Teaser surtout. A part pour Wasteland 3.