Just Cause 4
2
name : Just Cause 4
platform : Xbox One
editor : Square Enix
developer : N.C
genre : action
other versions : PC - PlayStation 4
link49
link49
Just Cause 4 Ps4/Xbox One : Des nouvelles images… et un lama
Square-Enix


Voici des Images du jeu Just Cause 4 :



Square-Enix dévoile des nouvelles images :















Et un animal :



Pour rappel, le jeu sortira le 04 décembre prochain…

Source : https://www.allgamesdelta.net/2018/11/just-cause-4-screenshots.html
    posted the 11/11/2018 at 04:44 PM by link49
    comments (4)
    negan posted the 11/11/2018 at 04:46 PM
    Il a l'air fou ce jeu !
    diablo posted the 11/11/2018 at 04:49 PM
    Le jeu est quand même superbe le Lama à la qualité si ce n'est mieux au niveau de son pelage que les animaux de RDR 2
    link49 posted the 11/11/2018 at 04:49 PM
    J'ai adoré le 3 : http://www.gamekyo.com/blog_article411461.html J'espère que celui-ci sera meilleur...
    diablo posted the 11/11/2018 at 04:51 PM
    C'est typiquement le jeu qui sera beaucoup plus ludique que Red Dead Redemption 2 dans son gameplay mais qui aura un OW Statique
