Pas un blog parfait, loin de là, mais un blog personnel, tout simplement...
2
name :
Just Cause 4
platform :
Xbox One
editor :
Square Enix
developer :
N.C
genre :
action
other versions :
PC
-
PlayStation 4
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
407
link49
Just Cause 4 Ps4/Xbox One : Des nouvelles images… et un lama
Square-Enix
Voici des Images du jeu Just Cause 4 :
Square-Enix dévoile des nouvelles images :
Et un animal :
Pour rappel, le jeu sortira le 04 décembre prochain…
Source :
https://www.allgamesdelta.net/2018/11/just-cause-4-screenshots.html
posted the 11/11/2018 at 04:44 PM by
link49
comments (
4
)
negan
posted
the 11/11/2018 at 04:46 PM
Il a l'air fou ce jeu !
diablo
posted
the 11/11/2018 at 04:49 PM
Le jeu est quand même superbe le Lama à la qualité si ce n'est mieux au niveau de son pelage que les animaux de RDR 2
link49
posted
the 11/11/2018 at 04:49 PM
J'ai adoré le 3 :
http://www.gamekyo.com/blog_article411461.html
J'espère que celui-ci sera meilleur...
diablo
posted
the 11/11/2018 at 04:51 PM
C'est typiquement le jeu qui sera beaucoup plus ludique que Red Dead Redemption 2 dans son gameplay mais qui aura un OW Statique
