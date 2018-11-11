____________________________
Le blog 100% Otaku !
X018 : Le Black Friday (+ résumé en 2 minute de la conf')


Voilà, je n'ai rien à ajouter #ArticleDeKalité

EDIT : Bonus : Le résumé des 2H de conférence en 2min par Microsoft lui même...
Otakugame.fr - https://otakugame.fr/conference-xbox-x018-le-resume-de-la-conference-ici/
    posted the 11/11/2018 at 03:48 PM by suzukube
    comments (2)
    suzukube posted the 11/11/2018 at 03:50 PM
    J'ai honte, c'est tout ce que j'ai retenu de la conférence T_T ! Avec le DLC de Tomb Raider et les 35% de réduction sur Super Lucky Tales

    It's LIKE YOU ARE PRINTING MONEY !
    shiroyashagin posted the 11/11/2018 at 04:26 PM
    suzukube cette conference du malaise !
