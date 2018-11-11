« Jouis et fais jouir, sans faire de mal ni à toi, ni à personne, voilà je crois, toute la morale »
Red Dead Redemption 2
19
name : Red Dead Redemption 2
platform : PC
editor : Take Two Interactive
developer : Rockstar Games
genre : action-aventure
other versions : Xbox One - PlayStation 4
nicolasgourry
nicolasgourry
nicolasgourry > blog
Read Dead Redemption 2 / Quelques images






















http://www.jeuxvideo.com/forums/42-3010206-58032313-2-0-1-0-vos-plus-belles-photos-sur-rdr.htm
    posted the 11/11/2018 at 01:16 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (5)
    shinz0 posted the 11/11/2018 at 01:18 PM
    Magnifique
    ocyn posted the 11/11/2018 at 01:21 PM
    Ce jeu est magnifique, sur PC, ça va être juste hallucinant en ultra, 4K (natif) 60 fps (parce que oui, la fluidité rend un jeu plus clair, plus beau, de mon point de vue), mais je l'aurais déjà fini 20 fois avant qu'il n'arrive
    jeanouillz posted the 11/11/2018 at 01:50 PM
    ocyn Si le 60 FPS permait d'aller plus vite dans les camps pourquoi pas
    ocyn posted the 11/11/2018 at 01:53 PM
    jeanouillz Et non, ça ne changera rien à ce niveau là, même si ça ne me gêne pas ce gameplay plus "réaliste" que ce qu'on a l'habitude de voir.
    bladagun posted the 11/11/2018 at 02:23 PM
    J'espère tellement un dlc comme dans le 1, c'est l'image dans la prairie en dirait un zombie
