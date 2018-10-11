Voici les futurs jeux prévu sur le Game Pass ?
Sauf précision, ces jeux seront tous disponibles sur le Game Pass dès le 22 novembre prochain :
Aftercharge
Agents of Mayhem
Hellblade : Senua's Sacrifice (décembre)
Kingdom : Two Crowns (décembre)
MXGP 3
Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden
Ori and the Blind Forest (décembre)
Pathologic 2
PLAYERUNKNOWN'S BATTLEGROUNDS (le 12 novembre)
Secret Neighbor
Supermarket Shriek
The Good Life
Thomas Was Alone
Void Bastards (à sa sortie)
J'attendais du lourd mais bon
