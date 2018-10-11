Voici les futurs jeux prévu sur le Game Pass ?

Sauf précision, ces jeux seront tous disponibles sur le Game Pass dès le 22 novembre prochain :



Aftercharge

Agents of Mayhem

Hellblade : Senua's Sacrifice (décembre)

Kingdom : Two Crowns (décembre)

MXGP 3

Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden

Ori and the Blind Forest (décembre)

Pathologic 2

PLAYERUNKNOWN'S BATTLEGROUNDS (le 12 novembre)

Secret Neighbor

Supermarket Shriek

The Good Life

Thomas Was Alone

Void Bastards (à sa sortie)



J'attendais du lourd mais bon