Jeux Vidéo
leblogdeshacka
leblogdeshacka
leblogdeshacka > blog
Les jeux du Game Pass se dévoilent entièrement ?
Voici les futurs jeux prévu sur le Game Pass ?
Sauf précision, ces jeux seront tous disponibles sur le Game Pass dès le 22 novembre prochain :

Aftercharge
Agents of Mayhem
Hellblade : Senua's Sacrifice (décembre)
Kingdom : Two Crowns (décembre)
MXGP 3
Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden
Ori and the Blind Forest (décembre)
Pathologic 2
PLAYERUNKNOWN'S BATTLEGROUNDS (le 12 novembre)
Secret Neighbor
Supermarket Shriek
The Good Life
Thomas Was Alone
Void Bastards (à sa sortie)

J'attendais du lourd mais bon
    posted the 11/10/2018 at 10:19 PM by leblogdeshacka
    comments (2)
    smokeboom posted the 11/10/2018 at 10:22 PM
    Sympa
    nocktis posted the 11/10/2018 at 10:54 PM
    Pas fan de la liste ayant déjà fais Hellblade et Ori, mais j'ai bien envie de test par curiosité AfterCharge et Mutant Year Zero.
