Pas un blog parfait, loin de là, mais un blog personnel, tout simplement...
name :
The Legend of Zelda : Breath of the Wild
platform :
Nintendo Switch
editor :
Nintendo
developer :
Nintendo
genre :
action-aventure
multiplayer :
non
european release date :
03/03/2017
other versions :
Wii U
-
link49
Nintendo Switch : Nintendo veut convaincre les futurs acheteurs
Nintendo Switch
Voici une Information concernant la Nintendo Switch :
Nintendo USA vient de mettre en ligne une nouvelle publicité :
Elle met mettant en vedette plusieurs jeux, dont The Legend of Zelda : Breath of the Wild, Diablo III, et Super Smash Bros. Ultimate...
Source :
https://nintendoeverything.com/north-american-switch-commercial-more-games-anytime-anywhere/
tags :
0
Like
Who likes this ?
posted the 11/10/2018 at 02:11 PM by
link49
comments (
28
)
birmou
posted
the 11/10/2018 at 02:17 PM
Quand tu vois l'armée de gogoles qui l'ont acheté juste pour Zelda et depuis pleurent car elle prends la poussière on peut raisonnablement se dire qu'ils n'auront aucun mal a la vendre au grand public
En tout cas pas mal la pub
oenomaus
posted
the 11/10/2018 at 02:20 PM
birmou
J'avoue que j'ai craqué pour Zelda
mais que j'ai vite désenchanté par la suite.... et elle fut vite revendue.
Nintendo n'est plus pour moi celui d'il y a 30 ans
Les temps et les goûts changent
misterpixel
posted
the 11/10/2018 at 02:23 PM
birmou
Je suis un gogole
neckbreaker71
posted
the 11/10/2018 at 02:26 PM
désolé, je ne suis pas acheteurs de ibebelle donc je passe mon tours
shinz0
posted
the 11/10/2018 at 02:26 PM
Toujours pas convaincu, j'hésite à sauter une génération, on verra en 2019
link49
posted
the 11/10/2018 at 02:34 PM
Noël va simplement faire son oeuvre et la console va partir comme des petits pains chauds...
nyseko
posted
the 11/10/2018 at 02:34 PM
Nintendo n'est plus pour moi celui d'il y a 30 ans
En 1988, à l'époque de la NES donc... Effectivement on a pas de Duck Hunt ni de Excitebike sur Nintendo Switch
Les temps et
les goûts
changent
ça c'est sûr.
monz666
posted
the 11/10/2018 at 02:48 PM
C'est sur que les acheteurs passé (de Wii u ) ils ne font rien pour leur donner envie en leur ressortant les mêmes jeux a longueur d'années avec 3 pixels en plus
fausst
posted
the 11/10/2018 at 02:50 PM
birmou
Un gogol.... c'est le nombre de personnes qui se sont "facepalmées" en lisant ton commentaire
shinz0
posted
the 11/10/2018 at 02:51 PM
monz666
j'en fais parti
yogfei
posted
the 11/10/2018 at 02:56 PM
fausst
celesnot
posted
the 11/10/2018 at 02:57 PM
Personnellement ils m'ont convaincu de la revendre.
rendan
posted
the 11/10/2018 at 02:58 PM
La Nintendo Switch cette console
link49
posted
the 11/10/2018 at 02:59 PM
Celesnot
Tu vas raté le Jeu de combat de l'année...
guiguif
posted
the 11/10/2018 at 03:04 PM
birmou
Faut dire qu'ils avaient tellement bien demarré pour ensuite se viander miserablement hors Mario Odyssey
wickette
posted
the 11/10/2018 at 03:06 PM
birmou
bah en vrai ils sont gogoles surtout de payer 300€ et de passer à côté des autres jeux types Odyssey, Xenoblade, Octopath et les portages wiiU si pas faits avant....parce que cay pas Zelda...
link49
posted
the 11/10/2018 at 03:08 PM
Rendan
Perso, j'ai bien aimé ce qu'a/va proposer la console en 2018. Et vu ce qui nous attend l'année prochaine, il y aura de quoi faire...
sid
posted
the 11/10/2018 at 03:10 PM
Malheureusement c'est le contraire pour moi, ils m'ont convaincu de la revendre pourtant c'est une bonne console mais Nintendo fait du Nintendo,il n'écoute plus les joueurs.
zabuza
posted
the 11/10/2018 at 03:14 PM
Il faut plus de partenariat avec les tiers comme sur Toutes les consoles Nintendo qui n ont pas marché bizarrement. ..
minbox
posted
the 11/10/2018 at 03:16 PM
Ils m'ont déjà perdu en tant qu'ancien acheteur et je suis loin d'être le seul dans ce cas.
link49
posted
the 11/10/2018 at 03:16 PM
Zabuza
Sur Switch, je trouve que Nintendo a fait des efforts de ce côté là...
jigokunobara
posted
the 11/10/2018 at 03:17 PM
link49
Euh... Link j'ai une question pour toi, sans sarcasme : T'as une commission sur les ventes?
link49
posted
the 11/10/2018 at 03:18 PM
Jigokunobara
Oui, je gagne 0.2689 euros sur chaque Switch que Nintendo vend...
jigokunobara
posted
the 11/10/2018 at 03:19 PM
Je comprends ton enthousiasme, alors.
wickette
posted
the 11/10/2018 at 03:20 PM
Non mais les gars la consoles c'est plus 20 million de vendus en moins de 2 ans.... arrêtez de parler comme si c'était un échec.
Après eux en 2018 ils ont fait n'importe quoi, et encore, je pèse mes mots, je ne sais pas leur investissement est passé où, mais Mario party ou Tennis c'est pas des jeux hyper complexes comme Witcher 3.
Au final, selon mon humble avis, Décembre 2018/2019 va reconcilier tout le monde: Super Smash, Animal crossing, un VRAI pokémon, Metroid, Fire Emblem, Dragon quest XIS, Tales of Vesperia, yoshi, sans oublier FF XII, FFX/X2 etc. Faut être un peu mytho pour dire qu'ils foutent rien pour 2019,
Sans ces infos j'aurai revendu la switch depuis l'E3 2018 facile.
zabuza
posted
the 11/10/2018 at 03:24 PM
link49
non pas du tout. Au contraire.
Excepté un partenariat avec Ubisoft pour lapin crétin et prochainement Bayonetta 3. Il n'y a pas de réel démarche constructif avec les éditeurs tiers si ce n'est à promouvoir leur jeux.
Mais on n est pas comme sur N64 avec Namco ou encore sur Gamecube avec Sega etc...
Même sur Wii U il y a eut plus de deal et sur des jeux que sur switch...
guiguif
posted
the 11/10/2018 at 03:24 PM
wickette
t'as fini Octopath ?
link49
posted
the 11/10/2018 at 03:25
Zabuza
Pourtant, j'ail'impression qu'il y a plus de jeux de tiers sur Switch, que sur WiiU...
bold
italic
underline
url
link
smilies list
citer un membre
