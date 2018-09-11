Pas un blog parfait, loin de là, mais un blog personnel, tout simplement...
Devil May Cry 5
name : Devil May Cry 5
platform : Xbox One
editor : Capcom
developer : Capcom
genre : action
other versions : PC - PlayStation 4
Devil May Cry V : Scans EDGE et nouveaux Artworks dévoilés


Voici une Information concernant le jeu Devil May Cry V :



Le dernier magazine EDGE contient un dossier sur le prochain jeu de Capcom :























Pour rappel, le jeu sortira le 08 mars 2019 sur Ps4 et Xbox One...

Source : https://tribogamer.com/noticias/51909_devil-may-cry-5-recebe-fantastica-arte-na-edge.html
    posted the 11/09/2018 at 07:48 PM by link49
    comments (6)
    testament posted the 11/09/2018 at 07:58 PM
    leonr4 posted the 11/09/2018 at 07:59 PM
    Dante
    rolline posted the 11/09/2018 at 08:02 PM
    la 2eme image elle tue , on reconnait le design de Shinkiro
    darkxehanort94 posted the 11/09/2018 at 08:10 PM
    Vue que sur Switch je n' attend plus que Fire Emblem je vais me faire une liste de jeux pour remplir ma Xbox One ..... Divinity Original Sin 2 , Kingdom Hearts 3 , Assassin Creed Odyssey , Réad Dead Rédemption 2 , Les Halo , Devil May Cray 5 , Digimon Survive .

    Dis Link49 elle est bien ma liste ?
    superpanda posted the 11/09/2018 at 08:46 PM
    Wahou magnifique. Je ne sais pas si le jeu sera bien mais y'a clairement du talent
    raiko posted the 11/09/2018 at 08:54 PM
    Je ne suis pas fan des DMC mais faut avouer que les images claquent carrément là !!
