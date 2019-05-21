« Jouis et fais jouir, sans faire de mal ni à toi, ni à personne, voilà je crois, toute la morale »
Team Sonic Racing
2
name : Team Sonic Racing
platform : PC
editor : Sega
developer : N.C
genre : course
multiplayer : oui
other versions : Xbox One - PlayStation 4
nicolasgourry
100
nicolasgourry
articles : 2366
visites since opening : 2821051
[PC/PS4/XOne/Switch] Team Sonic Racing / Interview : Takashi Iizuka


Takashi Iizuka est producteur de la série.

Éditeur : Sega
Développeur : Sumo Digital
Date de sortie : 21/05/2019
https://www.youtube.com/watch?time_continue=293&v=VN-d71JU8uI
