accueil
|
news
|
blogs
|
videos
|
reviews
|
previews
|
features
|
boards
|
iPhone
|
Facebook
se connecter
|
s'inscrire
DiabLass59
profile
124
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
x1x2
,
asakim
,
latimevic
,
binou87
,
terminator
,
aiolia081
,
saibot
,
licran
,
cuthbert
,
strifedcloud
,
kurosama
,
tvirus
,
milo42
,
fullbuster
,
momotaros
,
goldmen33
,
gantzeur
,
spaaz
,
spawnini
,
smartcrush
,
link49
,
nindo64
,
hyoga57
,
anakaris
,
lowckon
,
eldren
,
titan0085
,
minx
,
lordguyver
,
ninja17
,
escobar
,
foxstep
,
arngrim
,
musicforlife
,
docteurdeggman
,
mrchocolatine
,
giusnake
,
kyogamer
,
testament
,
heracles
,
kamikaze1985
,
link80
,
odv78
,
hado78
,
geugeuz
,
fortep
,
archesstat
,
amassous
,
kakazu
,
eklec
,
youb59
,
linkudo
,
leblogdeshacka
,
shepard62
,
gurren
,
kaioshin7
,
svr
,
blackman78
,
nobleswan
,
ichigoo
,
shiranui
,
gaeon
,
leonr4
,
favaro62
,
amirabahamut
,
gallagher
,
zeroproto
,
kikibearentongues
,
cedrich74
,
thor
,
edgar
,
omega77
,
orochimaru75
,
racsnk
,
gat
,
r4
,
berserker42
,
uchiwamadara
,
saitama75
,
gunotak
,
tucksy07
,
1234567891
,
jojoplay4
,
sorow
,
almightybhunivelze
,
dryjk
,
kanda
,
dixon
,
bezebluth
,
iiii
,
sid
,
rames
,
23h59
,
ellie
,
xenoverse
,
furtifdor
,
hijikatamayora13
,
weezy
,
yamy
,
gerarddeparde
,
choupiloutre
,
shindo
,
benna
,
sarada
,
cloudff7
,
matt5
,
shinji89
,
shiroyashagin
,
kabuki
,
jf17
,
vinze
,
mikazaki
,
gunstarred
,
raph64
,
captainjuu
,
rayzorx09
,
sujetdelta
,
madness7
,
terminagore
,
smashfan
,
osiris
,
chester
,
negan
,
receiversms
diablass59
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles :
459
visites since opening :
894082
diablass59
> blog
all
Dragon Ball Z Super GT
Jeux Vidéo
Films/Séries/Animé/Manga
DBS Broly : un aperçu avant l'arrivée du trailer
Dragon Ball Z Super GT
tags :
4
Likes
Who likes this ?
posted the 11/07/2018 at 10:08 PM by
diablass59
comments (
19
)
amassous
posted
the 11/07/2018 at 10:16 PM
Juste l’aperçu ça tue déjà sur ma vie.
lordguyver
posted
the 11/07/2018 at 10:17 PM
A minuit je poste le full trailer j'ai tout préparé
Diablass59
diablass59
posted
the 11/07/2018 at 10:18 PM
lordguyver
j'ai également tout préparer^^
odv78
posted
the 11/07/2018 at 10:19 PM
lordguyver
diablass59
Il y à un 3ème trailer à venir ?
lordguyver
posted
the 11/07/2018 at 10:19 PM
diablass59
Ah sur le groupe ? lol bon bah je fais ou tu fais XD
lordguyver
posted
the 11/07/2018 at 10:20 PM
odv78
d'ici à 40 minutes
spawnini
posted
the 11/07/2018 at 10:20 PM
diablass59
lordguyver
qui aura la plus grosse pour le poster avant l'un et l'autre
diablass59
posted
the 11/07/2018 at 10:21 PM
odv78
oui a minuit
lordguyver
au plus rapide
lordguyver
posted
the 11/07/2018 at 10:22 PM
diablass59
spawnini
shanks
posted
the 11/07/2018 at 10:23 PM
Encore un trailer
Savent pas garder la moindre surprise
lordguyver
posted
the 11/07/2018 at 10:24 PM
shanks
Japon est surprise ça fait deux
mad1
posted
the 11/07/2018 at 10:31 PM
Le film n'est pas encore sortie qu'il me gave déjà. Tout le monde se touche sur une daube intersidérale.
arrrghl
posted
the 11/07/2018 at 10:40 PM
mad1
certains se touche sans l'avoir vu ... d'autres crient à la daube sans l'avoir vu non plus ... pas sur que ce soit mieux !
odv78
posted
the 11/07/2018 at 10:41 PM
shanks
diablass59
Dans 20 minutes on connaitra la fin du film
walterwhite
posted
the 11/07/2018 at 10:41 PM
shanks
le spoil ne dérange pas au Japon, bien au contraire
odv78
posted
the 11/07/2018 at 10:42 PM
lordguyver
thelegendofdragoon
posted
the 11/07/2018 at 10:57 PM
Vivement le trailer !
N'étant pas fan du tout de Dbs,je le sent bien celui là
kikoo31
posted
the 11/07/2018 at 10:57 PM
le filmp sort dan 7 jours aussi au jap ...
dizzy976
posted
the 11/07/2018 at 11:03 PM
kikoo31
C'est juste l'avant première, sinon il sort le 14 Décembre
bold
italic
underline
url
link
smilies list
citer un membre
aidez nous à traduire
|
blog du site
|
conditions générales d'utilisation
|
faq
|
contacts
langues :
english
|
français
|
日本語
|
português
|
简体中文
|
italiano
|
español
|
deutsch
|
عربي
news
videos
reviews
previews
web news
blogs
Pokemon-France
|
Twitter Gamekyo (EN)
|
Twitter Gamekyo (FR)
|
Facebook Gamekyo
Copyright © 2008 - 2018 Gamekyo
lordguyver au plus rapide
Savent pas garder la moindre surprise
diablass59 Dans 20 minutes on connaitra la fin du film
N'étant pas fan du tout de Dbs,je le sent bien celui là