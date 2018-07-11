profile
diablass59
DBS Broly : un aperçu avant l'arrivée du trailer
Dragon Ball Z Super GT
    tags :
    4
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 11/07/2018 at 10:08 PM by diablass59
    comments (19)
    amassous posted the 11/07/2018 at 10:16 PM
    Juste l’aperçu ça tue déjà sur ma vie.
    lordguyver posted the 11/07/2018 at 10:17 PM
    A minuit je poste le full trailer j'ai tout préparé Diablass59
    diablass59 posted the 11/07/2018 at 10:18 PM
    lordguyver j'ai également tout préparer^^
    odv78 posted the 11/07/2018 at 10:19 PM
    lordguyver diablass59 Il y à un 3ème trailer à venir ?
    lordguyver posted the 11/07/2018 at 10:19 PM
    diablass59 Ah sur le groupe ? lol bon bah je fais ou tu fais XD
    lordguyver posted the 11/07/2018 at 10:20 PM
    odv78 d'ici à 40 minutes
    spawnini posted the 11/07/2018 at 10:20 PM
    diablass59 lordguyver qui aura la plus grosse pour le poster avant l'un et l'autre
    diablass59 posted the 11/07/2018 at 10:21 PM
    odv78 oui a minuit

    lordguyver au plus rapide
    lordguyver posted the 11/07/2018 at 10:22 PM
    diablass59 spawnini
    shanks posted the 11/07/2018 at 10:23 PM
    Encore un trailer

    Savent pas garder la moindre surprise
    lordguyver posted the 11/07/2018 at 10:24 PM
    shanks Japon est surprise ça fait deux
    mad1 posted the 11/07/2018 at 10:31 PM
    Le film n'est pas encore sortie qu'il me gave déjà. Tout le monde se touche sur une daube intersidérale.
    arrrghl posted the 11/07/2018 at 10:40 PM
    mad1 certains se touche sans l'avoir vu ... d'autres crient à la daube sans l'avoir vu non plus ... pas sur que ce soit mieux !
    odv78 posted the 11/07/2018 at 10:41 PM
    shanks
    diablass59 Dans 20 minutes on connaitra la fin du film
    walterwhite posted the 11/07/2018 at 10:41 PM
    shanks le spoil ne dérange pas au Japon, bien au contraire
    odv78 posted the 11/07/2018 at 10:42 PM
    lordguyver
    thelegendofdragoon posted the 11/07/2018 at 10:57 PM
    Vivement le trailer !

    N'étant pas fan du tout de Dbs,je le sent bien celui là
    kikoo31 posted the 11/07/2018 at 10:57 PM
    le filmp sort dan 7 jours aussi au jap ...
    dizzy976 posted the 11/07/2018 at 11:03 PM
    kikoo31 C'est juste l'avant première, sinon il sort le 14 Décembre
