description : Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
livraison le jour de la sortie ??
Bonsoir

j'aimerais savoir si le site de la fnac ou cdiscount, prépare bien la livraison pour avoir le jeux , le jour de la sortie ?
    posted the 11/07/2018 at 08:39 PM by shadowbiz
    comments (10)
    odyle54 posted the 11/07/2018 at 08:40 PM
    Si tu es fnac+ oui le jour de la sortie, des fois même la veille.
    shanks posted the 11/07/2018 at 08:41 PM
    1) Faut changer ton avatar.

    2) Quel jeu ?
    shadowbiz posted the 11/07/2018 at 08:42 PM
    l'édition limité smash bros avec la manette, le jeux et l'accessoire gamecube
    sora78 posted the 11/07/2018 at 08:43 PM
    Moi tout mes jeux que j'achète sur Amazon, je les reçois un jour avant la sortie.
    shadowbiz posted the 11/07/2018 at 08:46 PM
    oui mais en ce moment c'est un peu la guerre entre amazon et nintendo
    mrvince posted the 11/07/2018 at 08:47 PM
    Moi Fnac ou amazon souvent la veille effectivement. Après tout dépend de la ou tu habites peut être je sais pas.
    asakk posted the 11/07/2018 at 08:48 PM
    Moi j'achète plus mes jeux dayone sur le net car sois je suis livré le jour j mais je suis au boulot donc avis de passage donc je dois me taper le point relais le lendemain sois je suis livré le lendemain aussi.
    Perso pour tes jeux dayone va direct au magasin !
    arrrghl posted the 11/07/2018 at 08:49 PM
    pareil que asakk ! ^^
    shadowbiz posted the 11/07/2018 at 08:50 PM
    je travail aussi du coup je peux pas le chercher day one , dans ma ville y'a pas de grand magasin , j'habite dans une ville un peu perdu
    titou82 posted the 11/07/2018 at 08:54 PM
    la sagesse appartient à celui qui sait attendre
