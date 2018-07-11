« Jouis et fais jouir, sans faire de mal ni à toi, ni à personne, voilà je crois, toute la morale »
profile
Beyond Good & Evil 2
25
Likes
Likers
name : Beyond Good & Evil 2
platform : PC
editor : Ubisoft
developer : Ubisoft
genre : adventure
other versions : Xbox One - PlayStation 4
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
nicolasgourry
100
Likes
Likers
nicolasgourry
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 2363
visites since opening : 2818252
nicolasgourry > blog
Beyond Good and Evil 2 : livestream à 18 Heures ! (7/11/2018)


7 Novembre 2018 à 18 Heures
Un nouveau livestream Space Monkey Report
Site du jeu
    tags :
    3
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 11/07/2018 at 09:49 AM by nicolasgourry
    comments (8)
    romgamer6859 posted the 11/07/2018 at 09:53 AM
    Bonne nouvelle pour ceux l'attendant; mais je reste mitigé sur ce projet annoncé trop tôt.
    snakeorliquid posted the 11/07/2018 at 09:55 AM
    Ready
    contra posted the 11/07/2018 at 10:35 AM
    romgamer6859 Des indiscrétions que j’ai pu avoir récemment le projet va beaucoup plus vite qu’on le pense, notamment parce que Ancel a plus ou moins fait la pre prod pendant 10ans.
    jenicris posted the 11/07/2018 at 10:41 AM
    contra et on connait les plateformes ?
    ocyn posted the 11/07/2018 at 10:42 AM
    jenicris Exclusivité Switch
    jenicris posted the 11/07/2018 at 10:43 AM
    ocyn ah oui c'est vrai.
    darkxehanort94 posted the 11/07/2018 at 10:47 AM
    jenicris PS5 et Xbox Scarlett .
    jenicris posted the 11/07/2018 at 10:49 AM
    darkxehanort94 oui c'est sur pour elles, et PC.
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre