Monster Boy and the Cursed Kingdom
8
name : Monster Boy and the Cursed Kingdom
platform : Nintendo Switch
editor : FDG Entertainment
developer : Game Atelier
genre : action plates-formes
nicolasgourry
100
nicolasgourry
nicolasgourry > blog
[Multi] Monster Boy and the Cursed Kingdom est GOLD.





Éditeur : FDG Entertainment
Développeur : Game Atelier
Genre : Plates-formes/Aventure
Prévu sur PC/PS4/XOne/Switch
Date de sortie : 4 Décembre 2018
Q1 2019 (PC)
Le jeu sortira en dématérialisé (Multi) et en physique (PS4/Switch) uniquement au USA.




"Game has gone gold!"
"Le jeu est GOLD !"
https://twitter.com/FDG_Games/status/1060064200347844608
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 11/07/2018 at 09:10 AM by nicolasgourry
    comments (4)
    xenofamicom posted the 11/07/2018 at 09:27 AM
    Annoncé en cartouche chez nous aussi à cette date?
    Chaud quand même de sortir à quelques jours du "jeu de l'éternité".
    nicolasgourry posted the 11/07/2018 at 09:35 AM
    xenofamicom pour la version physique c'est qu'au USA (pour l'instant), la Switch étant dézonée.
    xenofamicom posted the 11/07/2018 at 09:46 AM
    nicolasgourry Merci pour l'info

    Je vais quand même attendre une version cartouche par chez nous, sait-on jamais...
    randyofmana posted the 11/07/2018 at 10:03 AM
    Effectivement, dommage qu'il ne sorte pas direct en cartouche chez nous... l'import c'est cher !
