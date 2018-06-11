ajouter un tigre
profile
Super Smash Bros Ultimate
38
Likes
Likers
name : Super Smash Bros Ultimate
platform : Nintendo Switch
editor : Nintendo
developer : HAL Laboratory
genre : combat
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
leblogdeshacka
359
Likes
Likers
leblogdeshacka
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 2364
visites since opening : 2306138
leblogdeshacka > blog
Une future démo pour Super Smash Bros (en magasin)
Super Smash Bros. Ultimate aura droit à une démo dans divers magasins


    tags :
    1
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 11/06/2018 at 10:35 PM by leblogdeshacka
    comments (9)
    kaminari posted the 11/06/2018 at 10:40 PM
    Leblogdeshacka Bah non regarde il y a marqué la même pour Odyssey et mario kart pourtant il y a jamais eu de demo
    i8 posted the 11/06/2018 at 10:42 PM
    c'est des démos de bornes pour magasin, genre cultura, fnac
    kaminari posted the 11/06/2018 at 10:48 PM
    Leblogdeshacka Et c'est quoi cette écran? T'es sur la Switch là?
    leblogdeshacka posted the 11/06/2018 at 10:52 PM
    i8 ah merci
    leblogdeshacka posted the 11/06/2018 at 10:53 PM
    kaminari non, ma Switch est dans un placard en ce moment. Photo twitter
    archesstat posted the 11/06/2018 at 11:10 PM
    J'ai cru que c’était prévu sur l'eshop avec le titre
    mrvince posted the 11/06/2018 at 11:33 PM
    C'te titre...
    shanks posted the 11/06/2018 at 11:51 PM
    titre modifié pour éviter les déceptions
    nindo64 posted the 11/07/2018 at 12:44 AM
    Où ? Quand ?
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre