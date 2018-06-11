Mass Effect: Andromeda was supposed to be the definitive Mass Effect experience, as it moved towards an open-region structure. While the exploration and combat were great, the basic plot and performance issues heavily detracted from the experience. Even months later, it still stuttered on Xbox One. However, what was most upsetting to gamers was that fact that it left a lot of plot points unresolved.



Despite how you may feel about the game, it hasn't stopped EA from working on it. BioWare Montreal may be no more, but there's definitely a team still tweaking the game. I was randomly going through my Xbox One X Enhanced titles, and noticed that Mass Effect: Andromeda was now appearing on the list. I opened the page on the Microsoft Store and sure enough, it said that the title now supported Microsoft's new console. While it's unclear what the enhancements are, more may be reveled on November 7, 2018 — N7 Day.