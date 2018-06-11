Mike760
name : Mass Effect Andromeda
platform : Xbox One
editor : Electronic Arts
developer : BioWare
genre : RPG
multiplayer : 1 à 4 (survie - coop online)
european release date : 03/20/2017
other versions : PC - PlayStation 4
Mass Effect:Andromeda listé comme Xbox One X Enhanced
Mass Effect: Andromeda was supposed to be the definitive Mass Effect experience, as it moved towards an open-region structure. While the exploration and combat were great, the basic plot and performance issues heavily detracted from the experience. Even months later, it still stuttered on Xbox One. However, what was most upsetting to gamers was that fact that it left a lot of plot points unresolved.

Despite how you may feel about the game, it hasn't stopped EA from working on it. BioWare Montreal may be no more, but there's definitely a team still tweaking the game. I was randomly going through my Xbox One X Enhanced titles, and noticed that Mass Effect: Andromeda was now appearing on the list. I opened the page on the Microsoft Store and sure enough, it said that the title now supported Microsoft's new console. While it's unclear what the enhancements are, more may be reveled on November 7, 2018 — N7 Day.
https://www.windowscentral.com/mass-effect-andromeda-now-xbox-one-x-enhanced
    posted the 11/06/2018 at 06:49 PM by chester
    comments (17)
    goldmen33 posted the 11/06/2018 at 06:51 PM
    Il va surement devenir bon maintenant!
    tuni posted the 11/06/2018 at 06:54 PM
    goldmen33 La merde reste de la merde Mass Effect étant ma série préférée je vomis ce jeu même en 4K ! Par contre un patch pour la trilogie originale et là je ........
    ravyxxs posted the 11/06/2018 at 06:57 PM
    tuni Exactement un bon patch X pour la trilogie ça me ferait bien plaisir. Max Payne 3 aussi, jamais fait.
    chester posted the 11/06/2018 at 06:58 PM
    tuni si le patch corrige les bugs et autres en plus offert game pass je le referai
    kaiden posted the 11/06/2018 at 07:00 PM
    Putain mais c'est quoi le probleme avec MASS EFFECT trilogy pourquoi il "enhanced" pas celui là d'ailleurs je pense pas etre le seul a le vouloir quand meme
    maxleresistant posted the 11/06/2018 at 07:12 PM
    Tellement cool que cette daube soit maintenant en vrai 4k
    tuni posted the 11/06/2018 at 07:13 PM
    Par contre un certain fleuriste disait que le titre ne serait jamais patché sur One X mais uniquement PS4 Pro. Finalement il s'était encore trompé...
    ravyxxs posted the 11/06/2018 at 07:36 PM
    tuni Vous avez la force de le suivre encore c'est fou.
    tuni posted the 11/06/2018 at 07:40 PM
    ravyxxs Non du tout, c'était à l'époque avant la sortie du jeu j'allais encore bien rire sur son Twitter ^^

    Sinon pour Max Payne 3 c'est un jeu d'une énorme qualité mais c'est pas un Max Payne pour moi car la fin "Minute New Yorkaise" du 2 était parfaite pour conclure la saga.
    dokou posted the 11/06/2018 at 07:44 PM
    tuni tu sais, faut passer à autre chose maintenant. Ce type est dérangé et parler de lui ne fait que le faire vivre.....
    romgamer6859 posted the 11/06/2018 at 08:04 PM
    J'avais rushé le jeu histoire de le finir vite tellement c'était mou et pas intéressant.
    joueurdudimanche posted the 11/06/2018 at 08:37 PM
    tuni Le gameplay de Mass Effect 1 est mauvais sur toute la ligne et bancale en plus de ça... L'exploration dans Mass Effect 2 a été remplacée par des couloirs (il y a que la mission finale qui sauve le jeu tellement elle est épique).... Et Mass Effect 3 pan pan boom boom call of duty mission. C'est beau la nostalgie
    tuni posted the 11/06/2018 at 08:48 PM
    joueurdudimanche On voit bien que tu ne joues que le dimanche toi.
    joueurdudimanche posted the 11/06/2018 at 08:54 PM
    tuni J'ai blessé son petit coeur de fanboy aveugle comme c'est triste
    gally099 posted the 11/06/2018 at 08:55 PM
    Mass effect trilogy 4k, on signe où !
    tuni posted the 11/06/2018 at 09:07 PM
    joueurdudimanche Mais t'es qui toi ? Tu débarques d'où? d'un asile ou quoi ? T'es un fouteur de merde en gros ? Un troll venu faire coucou car il a vu de la lumière sur le site ? C'est quoi cette phrase de "Fanboy" ou que sais-je dont tu m'accuses ? Faut il être idiot à ce point (comme toi) pour dire des bêtises pareilles sur Mass Effect avec tout le background de la première trilogie ? Retournes jouer à Fortnite.
    joueurdudimanche posted the 11/06/2018 at 09:19 PM
    tuni Je parle d'un problème de background la lumière ? Je parle d'un problème de gameplay. Le gameplay de la première trilogie est aux fraises. Le premier se la joue RPG maladroit, le deux se la joue action / couloir sans saveur et retire la variante RPG et le troisième... C'est CoD à la troisième personne. Pourquoi dire "va jouer à Fortnite" ?

    Tu attaques Andromeda sans même avancer d'arguments. Je te montre que ta superbe trilogie ce n’est pas mieux. Oui les animations d'Andromeda sont terriblement ridicules (hey, c'est pas mieux sur la trilogie), oui le background est moins profond et les choix moraux sans conséquence, mais bon sang le gameplay est tellement au-dessus (notamment en ce qui concerne les combats / gunfight).

    Et au pire si t'es pas d'accord et que t'es pas capable de gérer tes petites émotions de jeune pleureuse passe ton chemin en voyant mon message
