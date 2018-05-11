accueil
10 / 08 / 2016
linuxclan
name :
Haze
platform :
PlayStation 3
editor :
Ubisoft
developer :
Free Radical Design
genre :
FPS
multiplayer :
Oui
european release date :
05/23/2008
us release date :
11/30/2007
other versions :
PC
-
Xbox 360
gat
Quand c'était la Old Gen avant l'heure
Je parle évidemment de Haze qui d'autre ? Une DA et un jeu flou à en faire pâlir un certain Red Dead Redemption II. Best FPS for ever.
posted the 11/05/2018 at 07:21 PM by
gat
comments (
15
)
kabuki
posted
the 11/05/2018 at 07:23 PM
vivement la suite
spawnini
posted
the 11/05/2018 at 07:23 PM
Rendez-nous Lair aussi
iglooo
posted
the 11/05/2018 at 07:24 PM
Faut arrêter avec Haze maintenant monsieur, il est temps de surmonter ce trauma
ravyxxs
posted
the 11/05/2018 at 07:25 PM
Ce jeu de merde sérieux.
voxen
posted
the 11/05/2018 at 07:27 PM
J'étais sûr que ce serait Haze
leonr4
posted
the 11/05/2018 at 07:28 PM
Haaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaze
playstation2008
posted
the 11/05/2018 at 07:28 PM
Le futurisme du passé par définition !!!
sora78
posted
the 11/05/2018 at 07:30 PM
iglooo
J'allais le dire
Gat
changes de disque
liquidsnake66
posted
the 11/05/2018 at 07:34 PM
Je l'attendais à fond, une belle bouse.
nady
posted
the 11/05/2018 at 07:41 PM
Toujours indétroné en 2018 dans pas mal de catégories.
shinz0
posted
the 11/05/2018 at 07:46 PM
egguibs
posted
the 11/05/2018 at 07:50 PM
putain et dire que c'était les devs de time splitters ...
niflheim
posted
the 11/05/2018 at 07:56 PM
C'était une honte ce jeu, à contrario toujours sur PS3, le trailer target render de Killzone, c'est pour certains encore la next-next gen avant l'heure, ils pensent qu'on aura enfin ça sur une PS5 (alors que Killzone Shadow Fall l'avait dépassé).
KZ2 vs E3 2005
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6CxMmXmb0QI
KZ3 vs E3 2005
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7tKW-GvGhi4
rbz
posted
the 11/05/2018 at 07:58 PM
j'ai vu le titre et l'auteur, j'ai pensé a haze
maxleresistant
posted
the 11/05/2018 at 08:46 PM
Haze et Lair, la chute de free radical et Factor 5.
Quelle déception
Copyright © 2008 - 2018 Gamekyo
