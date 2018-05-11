profile
name : Haze
platform : PlayStation 3
editor : Ubisoft
developer : Free Radical Design
genre : FPS
multiplayer : Oui
european release date : 05/23/2008
us release date : 11/30/2007
other versions : PC - Xbox 360
Quand c'était la Old Gen avant l'heure

Je parle évidemment de Haze qui d'autre ? Une DA et un jeu flou à en faire pâlir un certain Red Dead Redemption II. Best FPS for ever.

    posted the 11/05/2018 at 07:21 PM by gat
    comments (15)
    kabuki posted the 11/05/2018 at 07:23 PM
    vivement la suite
    spawnini posted the 11/05/2018 at 07:23 PM
    Rendez-nous Lair aussi
    iglooo posted the 11/05/2018 at 07:24 PM

    Faut arrêter avec Haze maintenant monsieur, il est temps de surmonter ce trauma
    ravyxxs posted the 11/05/2018 at 07:25 PM
    Ce jeu de merde sérieux.
    voxen posted the 11/05/2018 at 07:27 PM
    J'étais sûr que ce serait Haze
    leonr4 posted the 11/05/2018 at 07:28 PM
    Haaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaze
    playstation2008 posted the 11/05/2018 at 07:28 PM
    Le futurisme du passé par définition !!!
    sora78 posted the 11/05/2018 at 07:30 PM
    iglooo J'allais le dire

    Gat changes de disque
    liquidsnake66 posted the 11/05/2018 at 07:34 PM
    Je l'attendais à fond, une belle bouse.
    nady posted the 11/05/2018 at 07:41 PM
    Toujours indétroné en 2018 dans pas mal de catégories.
    shinz0 posted the 11/05/2018 at 07:46 PM
    egguibs posted the 11/05/2018 at 07:50 PM
    putain et dire que c'était les devs de time splitters ...
    niflheim posted the 11/05/2018 at 07:56 PM
    C'était une honte ce jeu, à contrario toujours sur PS3, le trailer target render de Killzone, c'est pour certains encore la next-next gen avant l'heure, ils pensent qu'on aura enfin ça sur une PS5 (alors que Killzone Shadow Fall l'avait dépassé).

    KZ2 vs E3 2005 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6CxMmXmb0QI

    KZ3 vs E3 2005 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7tKW-GvGhi4
    rbz posted the 11/05/2018 at 07:58 PM
    j'ai vu le titre et l'auteur, j'ai pensé a haze
    maxleresistant posted the 11/05/2018 at 08:46 PM
    Haze et Lair, la chute de free radical et Factor 5.

    Quelle déception
