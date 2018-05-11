accueil
|
news
|
blogs
|
videos
|
reviews
|
previews
|
features
|
boards
|
iPhone
|
Facebook
se connecter
|
s'inscrire
ROCKSTAR GAMES
profile
1
Like
Likers
Who likes this ?
ritalix
name :
Battlefield 3
platform :
PC
editor :
Electronic Arts
developer :
DICE
genre :
FPS
multiplayer :
1 à 64 (online)
european release date :
10/28/2011
us release date :
10/25/2011
other versions :
Xbox 360
-
PlayStation 3
official website :
http://www.battlefield.com/battlefield3
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
56
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
hyoga57
,
minx
,
nobleswan
,
minbox
,
sora78
,
sakonoko
,
docteurdeggman
,
carapuce
,
kaiden
,
sensei
,
fullbuster
,
e3payne
,
kakazu
,
yeumpi
,
aiolia081
,
testament
,
ravyxxs
,
jeanouillz
,
heracles
,
kamikaze1985
,
gat
,
link80
,
spawnini
,
shindo
,
diablass59
,
odv78
,
seriously
,
kikibearentongues
,
kurosama
,
binou87
,
shiranui
,
hasselhoff
,
cb
,
lordguyver
,
walterwhite
,
gerarddeparde
,
momotaros
,
milo42
,
marchand2sable
,
misterpixel
,
icebergbrulant
,
raph64
,
chester
,
sujetdelta
,
gief
,
biboys
,
fandenutella
,
awamy02
,
kenpokan
,
negan
,
sorasaiku
,
tvirus
,
torotoro59
,
kamina
,
receiversms
,
shiroyashagin
leonr4
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles :
649
visites since opening :
931470
leonr4
> blog
Quand c'était la Next Gen avant l'heure
Bien sur
Battlefield 3
qui d'autre. Plus de 7 ans déjà mais quel jeu mythique !
tags :
1
Like
Who likes this ?
posted the 11/05/2018 at 07:00 PM by
leonr4
comments (
5
)
jenicris
posted
the 11/05/2018 at 07:02 PM
J'y ai passé un nombre incalculable d'heure sur PS3 en multi.
uit
posted
the 11/05/2018 at 07:03 PM
Le Frosbite est un moteur next gen en lui même... il m’impressionne toujours.
goldmen33
posted
the 11/05/2018 at 07:03 PM
Il était génial cette épisode 3 et puis la claque sur PC
voxen
posted
the 11/05/2018 at 07:05 PM
Les parties d'1 heure sur opération métro à prendre l'ascenseur et y crever en groupe de 5 ou 6
kabuki
posted
the 11/05/2018 at 07:06 PM
Battlefield toujours aussi plaisant et fun depuis le tout premier
bold
italic
underline
url
link
smilies list
citer un membre
aidez nous à traduire
|
blog du site
|
conditions générales d'utilisation
|
faq
|
contacts
langues :
english
|
français
|
日本語
|
português
|
简体中文
|
italiano
|
español
|
deutsch
|
عربي
news
videos
reviews
previews
web news
blogs
Pokemon-France
|
Twitter Gamekyo (EN)
|
Twitter Gamekyo (FR)
|
Facebook Gamekyo
Copyright © 2008 - 2018 Gamekyo