Battlefield 3
name : Battlefield 3
platform : PC
editor : Electronic Arts
developer : DICE
genre : FPS
multiplayer : 1 à 64 (online)
european release date : 10/28/2011
us release date : 10/25/2011
other versions : Xbox 360 - PlayStation 3
official website : http://www.battlefield.com/battlefield3
leonr4
leonr4
articles : 649
visites since opening : 931470
leonr4 > blog
Quand c'était la Next Gen avant l'heure




Bien sur Battlefield 3 qui d'autre. Plus de 7 ans déjà mais quel jeu mythique !




    posted the 11/05/2018 at 07:00 PM by leonr4
    comments (5)
    jenicris posted the 11/05/2018 at 07:02 PM
    J'y ai passé un nombre incalculable d'heure sur PS3 en multi.
    uit posted the 11/05/2018 at 07:03 PM
    Le Frosbite est un moteur next gen en lui même... il m’impressionne toujours.
    goldmen33 posted the 11/05/2018 at 07:03 PM
    Il était génial cette épisode 3 et puis la claque sur PC
    voxen posted the 11/05/2018 at 07:05 PM
    Les parties d'1 heure sur opération métro à prendre l'ascenseur et y crever en groupe de 5 ou 6
    kabuki posted the 11/05/2018 at 07:06 PM
    Battlefield toujours aussi plaisant et fun depuis le tout premier
