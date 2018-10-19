« Jouis et fais jouir, sans faire de mal ni à toi, ni à personne, voilà je crois, toute la morale »
Dark Souls Remastered
name : Dark Souls Remastered
platform : Nintendo Switch
editor : Bandai Namco Games
developer : From Software
genre : action
multiplayer : 1 à 6 (online)
european release date : 10/19/2018
other versions : PC - Xbox One PlayStation 4 -
nicolasgourry
nicolasgourry
Virtuos et la Nintendo Switch


"We will have some exciting high-profile Switch games coming out soon"
"Nous aurons bientôt des jeux passionnants et prestigieux sur Switch"


You're becoming experts when it comes to porting games to Switch, with LA Noire being your other notable work. Could we see more high-profile ports from you in the future? Dark Souls 2, perhaps?

Vous devenez des experts en matière de portage de jeux sur Switch, avec LA Noire comme autre travail remarquable. Pourrions-nous voir plus de ports de haut niveau de votre part à l'avenir? Dark Souls 2, peut-être?"

LC: For obvious reasons, we cannot say what exactly we're working on, but we will definitely have some exciting high-profile Switch games coming out very soon. By porting Dark Souls we have proven that we can take on any Switch project, so we are confident we will get more projects in the future. As you might have seen in the last few weeks, we’ve also worked on Ubisoft’s Starlink: Battle for Atlas, which has received critical acclaim".

«Pour des raisons évidentes, nous ne pouvons pas dire exactement sur quoi nous travaillons, mais nous aurons certainement des jeux Switch passionnants et très médiatisés, très bientôt. En portant Dark Souls Remastered, nous avons prouvé que nous pouvions prendre en charge tout projet Switch, nous sommes donc confiants d’obtenir plus de projets à l’avenir. Comme vous avez pu le constater au cours des dernières semaines, nous avons également travaillé sur Starlink d’Ubisoft, qui a été salué par la critique. "

Nintendo Life
    posted the 11/05/2018 at 03:00 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (1)
    maxleresistant posted the 11/05/2018 at 03:02 PM
    Il y a toujours quelque chose qui est bien dans la vie : le contexte
