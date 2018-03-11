Sur PS4 Pro (2880×1660)



Are you considering picking up Darksiders III, but worried you won’t know what’s going on because you haven’t played the first two games? Well, publisher THQ Nordic has you covered – Darksiders III: Blades & Whip Edition includes Darksiders Warmastered Edition and Darksiders II Deathinitive Edition for $90. Not a bad deal for three fairly-meaty action-adventure games!



And now, THQ Nordic has revealed Xbox One X owners who pick up the Blades & Whip Edition are in for a bit of a bonus. Darksiders Warmastered Edition and Darksiders II Deathinitive Edition are getting Xbox One X enhancements – Wccftech reached out to THQ Nordic and can confirm both games will run in native 4K at 60fps on Microsoft’s souped-up console. Meanwhile, the PS4 Pro versions of the game runs at 1620p (2880×1660). The Xbox One X enhanced version of Darksiders Warmastered Edition is available today, while the enhanced version of Darksiders II will be available later this month.