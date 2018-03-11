Mike760
name : Darksiders II : Deathinitive Edition
platform : Xbox One
editor : THQ Nordic
developer : N.C
genre : action-RPG
other versions : PlayStation 4
all
Xbox One X : Darksiders I & II en 4K native et 60fps
Sur PS4 Pro (2880×1660)

Are you considering picking up Darksiders III, but worried you won’t know what’s going on because you haven’t played the first two games? Well, publisher THQ Nordic has you covered – Darksiders III: Blades & Whip Edition includes Darksiders Warmastered Edition and Darksiders II Deathinitive Edition for $90. Not a bad deal for three fairly-meaty action-adventure games!

And now, THQ Nordic has revealed Xbox One X owners who pick up the Blades & Whip Edition are in for a bit of a bonus. Darksiders Warmastered Edition and Darksiders II Deathinitive Edition are getting Xbox One X enhancements – Wccftech reached out to THQ Nordic and can confirm both games will run in native 4K at 60fps on Microsoft’s souped-up console. Meanwhile, the PS4 Pro versions of the game runs at 1620p (2880×1660). The Xbox One X enhanced version of Darksiders Warmastered Edition is available today, while the enhanced version of Darksiders II will be available later this month.
https://wccftech.com/darksiders-i-ii-xbox-one-x-4k-60fps/
    posted the 11/03/2018 at 09:58 PM by chester
    comments (6)
    nobleswan posted the 11/03/2018 at 10:10 PM
    J'ai hâte de me faire le III
    ouroboros4 posted the 11/03/2018 at 10:18 PM
    Ils ont résolu en même temps les énormes bug du II?
    chester posted the 11/03/2018 at 10:18 PM
    nobleswan je pense qu'il sera montré à l'X018
    kinectical posted the 11/03/2018 at 11:24 PM
    Oh putain le 60 FPS est vraiment génial alors
    tuni posted the 11/03/2018 at 11:28 PM
    T'as raté mon article de y'a deux jours là dessus? lol
    siil posted the 11/03/2018 at 11:32 PM
    Ouroboros4 putain infernal
    Je l’avais acheté pour le refaire
    3 partie 3 plantanges au bout de 5 minutes
