profile
Jeux Vidéo
248
Likes
Likers
name : Jeux Vidéo
description : Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
profile
bobobiwan
11
Likes
Likers
bobobiwan
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 78
visites since opening : 126608
bobobiwan > blog
[Need some advice !] achat Xbox One
Yop ! Pas d'article de fond pour aujourd'hui, mais une bonne vieille demande de conseils à l'ancienne, pour fomenter un achat qui me taraude depuis des lustres.

Je compte m'acheter une Xbox One. Alors avant que les trolls se jettent dans l'arène avec leurs mais t'es fou !!! PS4 rulllezZZZZZ, je me permets de rappeler à l'assemblée que j'ai déjà une PS4 Pro (et le PSVR). La Switch, j'attends encore un peu (pourquoi pas la V2 ou alors je mendierai pour qu'on me l'offre un de ces quatre).

Bref, je veux une Xbox, mais j'ai pas trop de sous. Alors je me penche sur la S. j'ai pas le budget pour la X, et pis si je veux jouer à des jeux en mode "Master Race blabla" je me le prendrai sur Pro (et vi, je sais que la X est encore plus master race pour les titres multi, je viens juste d'écrire que j'ai pas la thune, t'entends ? Et pas la nécessité, non plus, donc).

Bref, la One S. y'a une offre Micromania qui me fait de l'oeil : on peut choper un pack One S blanche 1to avec Forza Horizon 4 et Red Dead Redemption pour 249 euros. Ça me parait un bon deal, z'en pensez quoi, vous ?

Sachant que je craque pour une One pour deux trois trucs tous cons (mais qui sont importants pour moi) :

- la rétrocompatibilité (rigolez pas). Vu ma ludothèque 360 et xbox, j'en pleure déjà. Je veux me refaire Star Wars KOTOR, au pad, sur mon écran, avec une image uppée (j'aime pas la version Steam de ce jeu).
- Continuer la saga Halo, et me refaire les vieux dans les best conditions possibles (j'assume mon côté fanboy)
- le lecteur de films 4K, même si j'ai pas encore l'écran qui va avec, autant investir dès maintenant, vu que tous les films se lancent sur ce support (et ne sortent plus ou presque en bluray 3D)

Alors mes questions à la communauté Xbox de GK :

- Que pensez-vous de la rétro sur One ? Pour les titres 360 ? Et pour les titres Xbox ? Est-ce que la rétro est vraiment différente entre la X et la S ? Ou on obtient un gain quand même sur S ?
- D'ailleurs, si on n'a pas le disque original, j'imagine qu'on peut acheter le jeu en version numérique sur le store ?

- Quelles sont les perles auxquelles on se doit de jouer sur One ? Genre en indés, ce genre de trucs... Je pense bien à Ori ou à Cuphead...

Allez, chantez-moi l'amour de la Xbox, les amis. Ne vous laissez pas faire par le système (what ?)
    tags :
    1
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 11/03/2018 at 03:04 PM by bobobiwan
    comments (27)
    minbox posted the 11/03/2018 at 03:09 PM
    J'ai choppé la Xbox One S sur eBay en enchère à 110€
    La rétro sur cette console est limitée au bon vouloir de Microsoft pour faire un patch sinon bah ça ne marche pas.
    Le Gamepass vaut vraiment le coup.
    defcon5 posted the 11/03/2018 at 03:12 PM
    Si tu veux pas mettre trop de thunes, tu attends 2 ou 3 semaines avec la periode du black friday , tu vas l avoir tranquille, en pack, a moins de 200€, la S
    vfries posted the 11/03/2018 at 03:13 PM
    Elle remplit son catalogue retro parfaitement, avec 2 excellents jeux tu peux l'acheter sans problème. Elle offre des bons services, le gamepass et le xbl se trouvent pas chers. Peut-être attendre le black friday.
    defcon5 posted the 11/03/2018 at 03:13 PM
    Je crois que le gain de qualité sur les jeux retro c est uniquement sur la X
    arquion posted the 11/03/2018 at 03:15 PM
    Pareil attend le Black Friday.
    defcon5 posted the 11/03/2018 at 03:15 PM
    l annee derniere durant le cyber monday t avais des packs a 179€
    hijikatamayora13 posted the 11/03/2018 at 03:15 PM
    Les jeux originaux sont à 10€ sur le marché et la rétro est vraiment propre c'est un vrai plaisir là je suis sur NG Black,je me suis fait kotor,jedi accademy,breakdown,orta que du bon upscalé et tout, je te dirais ta des pack sympa en fnac 2-3 jeux et en surface faut voir.

    defcon5 Pour la 4K mais sinon le jeux et traité aussi sur one et s.

    minbox Arrête de dire des bêtises ça marche très bien.
    minbox posted the 11/03/2018 at 03:18 PM
    hijikatamayora13 j'ai essayé de mettre Max Payne 3 et non ça ne marche pas.
    hijikatamayora13 posted the 11/03/2018 at 03:21 PM
    minbox C'est logique tu va sur le blog du Major Nelson et ta la liste de tout les jeux rétrocompatibles pour ça copain.
    spawnini posted the 11/03/2018 at 03:24 PM
    minbox je crois que c'est normal que Max Payne 3 ne marche pas.....il est pas encore retro
    minbox posted the 11/03/2018 at 03:24 PM
    hijikatamayora13 bah alors pourquoi tu dis que je raconte des bêtises ?
    leonr4 posted the 11/03/2018 at 03:25 PM
    Si tu peux te le permettre prend direct la X, sinon la S fera l'affaire pour les exclusivités xbox.
    minbox posted the 11/03/2018 at 03:25 PM
    spawnini donc la rétro est bien limitée sur cette console.
    gat posted the 11/03/2018 at 03:31 PM
    minbox Si elle est limitée, que dire de la PS4... Surtout que tous les gros jeux sont rétro et même patchés 4K.
    revans posted the 11/03/2018 at 03:32 PM
    minbox ce n'est pas que au bon vouloir de microsoft mais surtout au bon vouloir des éditeur du jeu.
    Sinon attend le blackfriday, ou sinon prend la one S minecraft que tu trouve souvent dans les 180euros
    spawnini posted the 11/03/2018 at 03:35 PM
    minbox

    A
    A Kingdom for Keflings
    A World of Keflings
    Age of Booty
    Alan Wake
    Alan Wake’s American Nightmare
    Alice: Madness Returns
    Alien Hominid HD
    Altered Beast
    Anomaly Warzone Earth
    Aqua
    ARKANOID Live!
    Army of Two
    Assassin's Creed II
    Assassin's Creed Revelations
    Assassin’s Creed
    Assassin’s Creed III
    Assassin’s Creed: Brotherhood
    Assassin’s Creed® IV
    Assassin’s Creed® Liberation HD
    Assassin’s Creed® Rogue
    Assault Heroes 2
    Asteroids & Deluxe
    Astropop
    Axel & Pixel


    B
    Babel Rising
    Band of Bugs
    Banjo Kazooie
    Banjo Kazooie: N n B
    Banjo Tooie
    Batman: Arkham Origins
    BattleBlock Theater
    Battlefield 1943™
    Battlefield 3™
    Battlefield Bad Co.
    Battlefield: Bad Co. 2
    Battlestations: Midway
    BAYONETTA
    Beat’n Groovy
    Bejeweled 2
    Bejeweled 3
    Bellator: MMA Onslaught
    Beyond Good & Evil HD
    Bionic Commando Rearmed 2
    Bioshock
    Bioshock 2
    Bioshock Infinite
    BLACK™
    Blazing Angels
    Blinx: The Time Sweeper
    Blood Knights
    Blood of the Werewolf
    Bloodforge
    BloodRayne: Betrayal
    Blue Dragon
    Bomberman Battlefest
    Boom Boom Rocket
    Borderlands
    Borderlands 2
    Bound by Flame
    Braid
    Brain Challenge™
    Brave: The Video Game
    Brütal Legend
    Bully: Scholarship Ed
    Burnout Paradise
    Burnout Revenge


    C
    Cabela's Dangerous Hunts 2013
    Cabela’s Alaskan Adventures
    Cabela’s Survival: SoK
    Call of Duty® 2
    Call of Duty® 3
    Call of Duty® 4: Modern Warfare®
    Call of Duty®: Black Ops
    Call of Duty®: Black Ops II
    Call of Duty®: Ghosts
    Call of Duty®: Modern Warfare® 2
    Call of Duty®: World at War
    Call of Juarez 2
    Call Of Juarez : The Cartel
    Call of Juarez® Gunslinger
    CAPCOM ARCADE CABINET
    Carcassonne
    Cars 2: The Video Game
    Cars: Mater-National
    Castle Crashers
    Castle of Illusion Starring Mickey Mouse
    Castlestorm
    Castlevania LoS
    Castlevania: LoS - Mirror of Fate HD
    Castlevania: LoS 2
    Castlevania: SOTN
    Catherine
    Centipede & Millipede
    Child of Eden
    Civilization Revolution
    COD: Advanced Warfare
    Comic Jumper
    Comix Zone
    Commaders: Attack
    Condemned
    Conker: Live & Reloaded
    Contra
    Costume Quest 2
    Counter-Strike: GO
    Crackdown
    Crazy Taxi
    Crimson Skies®: High Road to Revenge™
    CRYSTAL DEFENDERS™
    Crystal Quest


    D
    D&D: Chronicles of Mystara
    Dante’s Inferno™
    Dark Souls
    Dark Void
    Darksiders
    Darksiders II
    DAYTONA USA
    de Blob 2
    Dead Rising 2: Case West
    Dead Rising 2: Case Zero
    Dead Space™
    Dead Space™ 2
    Dead Space™ 3
    Dead Space™ Ignition
    Deadfall Adventures
    Deadliest Warrior
    Deadliest Warrior: Legends
    Deadly Premonition
    Deathspank T.O.V.
    Defense Grid
    Destroy All Humans!
    DEUS EX: HUMAN REVOLUTION
    DIG DUG
    DiRT 3
    DiRT Showdown
    Discs of Tron
    Disney Bolt
    Disney Epic Mickey 2: The Power of Two
    Divinity II - DKS
    Domino Master
    Doom
    DOOM 3 BFG Edition
    Doom II
    Doritos Crash Course
    Double Dragon Neon
    Dragon Age: Origins
    Dragon Age™ 2
    Dragon’s Lair
    Driver San Francisco
    Duck Tales: Remastered
    Duke Nukem Manhattan Project
    Dungeon Siege III


    E
    E4
    Earth Defense Force 2017
    Earth Defense Force: IA
    Earthworm Jim HD
    Eat Lead
    Encleverment Experiment
    Escape Dead Island


    F
    F1™ 2014
    Fable Anniversary
    Fable Heroes
    Fable II
    Fable III
    Fable Trilogy
    Fable® II Pub Games
    Faery: Legends of Avalon
    Fallout 3
    Fallout: New Vegas
    Far Cry 2
    Far Cry 3
    Far Cry 3® Blood Dragon
    Feeding Frenzy
    Feeding Frenzy 2
    FIGHT NIGHT CHAMPION
    Fighting Vipers
    Final Fight: Double Impact
    Flashback
    FLOCK!
    Forza Horizon
    Foul Play
    Fret Nice
    Frogger
    Frogger 2
    Frontlines: Fuel of War
    Full Spectrum Warrior
    FunTown Mahjong
    Fuzion Frenzy®


    G
    Galaga
    Galaga Legions
    Galaga Legions DX
    GAROU -MARK OF THE WOLV
    Gatling Gears
    Gears of War
    Gears of War 2
    Gears of War 3
    Gears of War: Judgment
    Geometry Wars Evolved
    Geometry Wars Evolved²
    Geometry Wars™ 3: Dimensions Evolved
    Ghost Recon: Future Soldier™
    Ghostbusters
    Ghostbusters: Sanctum of Slime
    Gin Rummy
    Girl Fight
    Go! Go! Break Steady
    Goat Simulator
    Golden Axe
    Golf: Tee It Up!
    Grabbed by the Ghoulies™
    Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas
    Greg Hastings Paintball 2 Trailer HD
    Grid 2
    GRID Autosport
    Gripshift
    GTA IV
    Guardian Heroes (TM)
    Gunstar Heroes
    Guwange
    Gyromancer
    Gyruss



    H
    HALF-MINUTE HERO -Super Mega Neo-
    Halo 3
    Halo 3 ODST Campaign Edition
    Halo 4
    Halo Wars
    Halo: Combat Evolved Anniversary
    Halo: Reach
    Halo: Spartan Assault
    Hard Corps: Uprising
    Hardwood Backgammon
    Hardwood Hearts
    Hardwood Spades
    Harms Way
    Haunted House
    Heavy Weapon
    Hexic 2
    Hexic HD
    Hitman: Absolution
    Hitman: Blood Money
    Hunter: The Reckoning
    Hydro Thunder


    I
    I am Alive™
    Ikaruga
    ilomilo
    Injustice: Gods Among Us
    Insanely Twisted Shadow Planet
    Interpol
    Iron Brigade


    J
    Jade Empire™
    Jeremy McGrath’s Offroad
    Jet Set Radio
    Jetpac Refuelled
    Jewel Quest
    Joe Danger 2: The Movie
    Joe Danger Special Edition
    Joust
    Joy Ride Turbo
    JUJU
    Just Cause
    Just Cause 2


    K
    Kameo
    Kane & Lynch 2: Dog Days
    Killer Is Dead
    KOF SKY STAGE
    KOF2002UM


    L
    Lara Croft: GoL
    Lazy Raiders
    Left 4 Dead
    Left 4 Dead 2
    LEGO Batman
    LEGO Pirates of the Caribbean: The Video Game
    LEGO Star Wars III
    LEGO Star Wars: TCS
    LEGO® Indiana Jones™
    LEGO® Indiana Jones™ 2
    LEGO® Star Wars® II: The Original Trilogy
    Limbo
    Lode Runner
    LUMINES LIVE!
    Luxor 2


    M
    Mad Tracks
    Madballs Babo: Invasion
    Mafia II
    Magic 2012
    Magic 2013
    Magic 2014 — Duels of the Planeswalkers
    Magic: The Gathering
    Marlow Briggs
    Mars: War Logs
    Mass Effect
    Mass Effect 2
    Mass Effect 3
    Matt Hazard: BBB
    Medal of Honor: Airborne
    Meet the Robinsons
    MEGA MAN 10
    MEGA MAN 9
    Mercenaries: Playground of Destruction
    METAL GEAR RISING: REVENGEANCE
    Metal Slug 3
    Metal Slug XX
    MGS PW HD
    Midnight Club: Los Angeles
    Midway Arcade Origins
    Might & Magic Clash of Heroes
    Military Madness
    Mirror’s Edge
    Missile Command
    Modern Warfare® 3
    Monaco: What’s Yours is Mine
    Monday Night Combat
    Monkey Island 2: SE
    Monkey Island: SE
    MONOPOLY DEAL
    MONOPOLY PLUS
    MOON DIVER
    Motocross Madness
    Mr. DRILLER Online
    Ms. Splosion Man
    MS.PAC-MAN
    Mutant Blobs Attack
    Mutant Storm Empire
    Mutant Storm Reloaded
    MX Unleashed
    MX vs. ATV Reflex


    N
    N+
    NEOGEO BATTLE COLISEUM
    NEW RALLY-X
    NiGHTS into dream…
    NIN2-Jump
    Ninja Gaiden Black


    O
    Oblivion
    Of Orcs and Men
    OF: Dragon Rising
    Omega Five
    Operation Flashpoint: Red River
    Outland
    Overlord
    Overlord II


    P
    Pac-Man
    Pac-Man C.E
    PAC-MAN CE DX+
    PAC-MAN MUSEUM
    Panzer Dragoon Orta
    Panzer Elite Action: Fields of Glory
    Peggle
    Peggle® 2
    Perfect Dark
    Perfect Dark Zero
    Phantasy Star II
    Phantom Breaker: Battle Grounds
    Pinball FX
    Planets Under Attack
    Plants vs. Zombies
    Portal 2
    Portal: Still Alive
    Prey
    Prince of Persia
    Prince of Persia
    Prince of Persia
    Putty Squad
    Puzzle Quest
    Puzzle Quest 2
    Puzzle Quest Galactrix
    Puzzlegeddon



    Q
    QIX ++
    Quantum Conundrum


    R
    R-Type Dimensions
    R.U.S.E.
    Radiant Silvergun
    Rage
    Rainbow Six® Vegas
    Rainbow Six® Vegas 2
    Raskulls
    Rayman 3 HD
    Rayman® Legends
    Rayman® Origins
    Red Dead Redemption
    Red Faction II
    Red Faction: Armageddon
    Red Faction: Battlegrounds
    RoboBlitz
    Rocket Knight®
    Rockstar Table Tennis
    Rumble Roses XX
    Runner2: Future Legend of Rhythm Alien


    S
    Sacred 3
    Sacred Citadel
    Saints Row
    Saints Row 2
    Saints Row IV
    Saints Row: Gat Out of Hell
    Saints Row® The Third™
    Sam & Max Beyond Time and Space
    Sam & Max Save the World
    Samurai Shodown II
    Scarygirl
    Scrap Metal
    Screamride
    SEGA Bass Fishing
    Sega Vintage Collection: Alex Kidd & Co.
    Sega Vintage Collection: Golden Axe
    Sega Vintage Collection: Monster World
    Sega Vintage Collection: Streets of Rage
    Sensible World of Soccer
    Shadow Assault/Tenchu
    Shadow Complex
    Shadowrun
    Shadows of the Damned
    Shank™ 2
    Shinobi
    Shotest Shogi
    Shred Nebula
    Sid Meier’s Pirates!
    Silent Hill Homecoming
    Silent Hill: Downpour
    Silent Hill: HD Collection
    SINE MORA™
    Skate 3
    Skullgirls
    Skydive
    Slender: The Arrival
    Small Arms
    Sniper Elite V2
    Soltrio Solitaire
    Sonic & All-Stars Racing Transformed
    Sonic & Knuckles
    Sonic Adventure
    Sonic Adventure™ 2
    Sonic CD
    Sonic Generations
    Sonic the Fighters
    Sonic The Hedgehog
    Sonic The Hedgehog 2
    Sonic The Hedgehog 3
    Sonic The Hedgehog™ 4 Episode I
    Sonic The Hedgehog™ 4 Episode II
    SOULCALIBUR
    SoulCalibur II HD
    South Park™: The Stick of Truth™
    Space Ark
    Space Giraffe
    Space Invaders: IG
    Spec Ops: The Line
    Spelunky
    Splinter Cell: Conviction
    Split/Second
    Splosion Man
    SSX
    SSX 3
    Stacking
    Star Wars Battlefront
    Star Wars Battlefront II
    Star Wars Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy
    Star Wars Jedi Starfighter
    Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic II: The Sith Lords
    Star Wars Republic Commando
    Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic
    Star Wars: The Force Unleashed
    Star Wars: The Force Unleashed II
    Strania
    STREET FIGHTER IV
    Stuntman: Ignition
    Super Contra
    Super Meat Boy
    SUPER STREETFIGHTER IV ARCADE EDITION
    Supreme Commander 2
    SVC: ToeJam & Earl
    Syberia


    T
    TEKKEN 6
    Tekken Tag Tournament 2
    Texas Hold’em
    The Cave
    The Darkness II
    The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind
    The King of Fighters 98
    The Maw
    The Orange Box
    The Splatters™
    The Walking Dead
    The Walking Dead: Michonne - Episode 1
    The Walking Dead: Season Two
    The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings
    Ticket to Ride
    TimeShift
    Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Advanced Warfighter™
    Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell Double Agent
    Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell® Blacklist™
    Tomb Raider Underworld
    Tomb Raider: Anniversary
    Tomb Raider: Legend
    Torchlight
    Tour de France
    Tour de France 2009
    Tower Bloxx Deluxe
    Toy Soldiers
    Toy Soldiers Cold War
    Toy Story 3
    Toybox Turbos
    Trials HD
    Triggerheart Exelica
    Trine 2
    Tron: Evolution
    Tropico 4


    U
    Unbound Saga
    Undertow


    V
    VANQUISH
    Virtua Fighter 2
    Virtua Fighter 5 Final Showdown
    Virtual-On OT
    Viva Piñata
    Viva Piñata: Trouble in Paradise


    W
    Winterbottom
    Wolfenstein 3D
    Word Puzzle
    WOTB: Commando 3


    X
    XCOM®: Enemy Unknown
    XCOM®: Enemy Within


    Y
    Yosumin! LIVE


    Z
    Zoe HD
    Zuma
    Zuma's Revenge!



    Ouais c'est vrai que la retro est limitée sur cette console
    gamerdome posted the 11/03/2018 at 03:36 PM
    Il y a quand-même presque 500 jeux 360 rétro-compatible, et une trentaine de jeux de la première Xbox.

    Les jeux améliorés ce n'est que sur X, mais il n'y en a qu'une vingtaine.
    hijikatamayora13 posted the 11/03/2018 at 03:37 PM
    minbox Tu à ta réponse et le traitement d'un iso et les tests prennent du temps en plus ils doivent finir les jeux pour être sûr que le taff est bien fait sans compter l'autorisation des éditeurs.
    dokou posted the 11/03/2018 at 03:46 PM
    minbox pourquoi tu as acheté la Xbox alors que tu la détestes ???
    tuni posted the 11/03/2018 at 03:57 PM
    spawnini C'est pas complet, ou est ton MGS HD Collection ? Ou sont les Crysis ? ... Tu vends mal toi, retournes faire des merguez !

    gamerdome 524
    cail2 posted the 11/03/2018 at 03:58 PM
    Tu veux revendre une console ou juste en acheter une nouvelle ?
    Si repris => l'offre de Micromania est pas mal
    Si juste un achat => Attends le Black Frday ou juste avant Noel, tu auras probablement 2-3 jeux récents (voire plus !) pour le même prix (l'année dernière était insane en terme de prix ou de bundle, pas de raison que ce soit plus calme cette année)
    bobobiwan posted the 11/03/2018 at 04:00 PM
    Ouais, le deal Micromania se finit lundi, et me semble vraiment cool. Mais je me demande si il ne vaut pas mieux, en effet, attendre le black friday... ou même le cyber monday ? o_O
    gamerdome posted the 11/03/2018 at 04:07 PM
    tuni 497 jeux 360 + 27 jeux Xbox, total 524
    astralum posted the 11/03/2018 at 04:13 PM
    Je serais à ta place, j'attendrais le black friday car les offres seront bien plsus intéressante et de voir le XO18 si les prémisses d'une new xbox seront devoilé. La xbox one X deviendrait alors l'offre entrée de gamme lors de sa sortie. Donc quitte à prendre une xbox bientôt, mieux vaut essayer de prendre la X à pas trop chère ( a moins que tu souhaites faire S puis la new xbox par la suite)
    spawnini posted the 11/03/2018 at 04:16 PM
    tuni j'ai pris la liste sur le site Microsoft, c'est de leur faute et pas de la mienne s'ils ne mettent pas à jour
    tuni posted the 11/03/2018 at 04:20 PM
    gamerdome 524 and more to come (comme on dit)
    bobobiwan posted the 11/03/2018 at 04:57 PM
    Ben en fait, je commence à me dire que si il faut, on va même trouver des plans X (putain, dit comme ça...) à 250 balles, lors du Black Friday...

    Je regarde des vidéos de jeux 360 sur X, ça envoie quand même du bois (putain Witcher 2 !)... Je crois que je vais jouer la carte de la patience...
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre