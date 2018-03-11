Yop ! Pas d'article de fond pour aujourd'hui, mais une bonne vieille demande de conseils à l'ancienne, pour fomenter un achat qui me taraude depuis des lustres.. Alors avant que les trolls se jettent dans l'arène avec leurs, je me permets de rappeler à l'assemblée que j'ai déjà une PS4 Pro (et le PSVR). La Switch, j'attends encore un peu (pourquoi pas la V2 ou alors je mendierai pour qu'on me l'offre un de ces quatre).Bref, je veux une Xbox, mais j'ai pas trop de sous. Alors je me penche sur la S. j'ai pas le budget pour la X, et pis si je veux jouer à des jeux en mode "Master Race blabla" je me le prendrai sur Pro (et, je viens juste d'écrire que j'ai pas la thune, t'entends ? Et pas la nécessité, non plus, donc).Bref, la. y'a une offre Micromania qui me fait de l'oeil : on peut choper un pack One S blanche 1to avec Forza Horizon 4 et Red Dead Redemption pour 249 euros. Ça me parait un bon deal, z'en pensez quoi, vous ?Sachant que je craque pour une One pour deux trois trucs tous cons (mais qui sont importants pour moi) :(rigolez pas). Vu ma ludothèque 360 et xbox, j'en pleure déjà. Je veux me refaire Star Wars KOTOR, au pad, sur mon écran, avec une image uppée (j'aime pas la version Steam de ce jeu)., et me refaire les vieux dans les best conditions possibles (j'assume mon côté fanboy), même si j'ai pas encore l'écran qui va avec, autant investir dès maintenant, vu que tous les films se lancent sur ce support (et ne sortent plus ou presque en bluray 3D)Alors mes questions à la communauté Xbox de GK :- Que pensez-vous de la rétro sur One ? Pour les titres 360 ? Et pour les titres Xbox ? Est-ce que la rétro est vraiment différente entre la X et la S ? Ou on obtient un gain quand même sur S ?- D'ailleurs, si on n'a pas le disque original, j'imagine qu'on peut acheter le jeu en version numérique sur le store ?- Quelles sont les perles auxquelles on se doit de jouer sur One ? Genre en indés, ce genre de trucs... Je pense bien à Ori ou à Cuphead...Allez, chantez-moi l'amour de la Xbox, les amis. Ne vous laissez pas faire par le système (what ?)