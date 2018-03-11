Yop ! Pas d'article de fond pour aujourd'hui, mais une bonne vieille demande de conseils à l'ancienne, pour fomenter un achat qui me taraude depuis des lustres.
Je compte m'acheter une Xbox One
. Alors avant que les trolls se jettent dans l'arène avec leurs mais t'es fou !!! PS4 rulllezZZZZZ
, je me permets de rappeler à l'assemblée que j'ai déjà une PS4 Pro (et le PSVR). La Switch, j'attends encore un peu (pourquoi pas la V2 ou alors je mendierai pour qu'on me l'offre un de ces quatre).
Bref, je veux une Xbox, mais j'ai pas trop de sous. Alors je me penche sur la S. j'ai pas le budget pour la X, et pis si je veux jouer à des jeux en mode "Master Race blabla" je me le prendrai sur Pro (et vi, je sais que la X est encore plus master race pour les titres multi
, je viens juste d'écrire que j'ai pas la thune, t'entends ? Et pas la nécessité, non plus, donc).
Bref, la One S
. y'a une offre Micromania qui me fait de l'oeil : on peut choper un pack One S blanche 1to avec Forza Horizon 4 et Red Dead Redemption pour 249 euros. Ça me parait un bon deal, z'en pensez quoi, vous ?
Sachant que je craque pour une One pour deux trois trucs tous cons (mais qui sont importants pour moi) :
- la rétrocompatibilité
(rigolez pas). Vu ma ludothèque 360 et xbox, j'en pleure déjà. Je veux me refaire Star Wars KOTOR, au pad, sur mon écran, avec une image uppée (j'aime pas la version Steam de ce jeu).
- Continuer la saga Halo
, et me refaire les vieux dans les best conditions possibles (j'assume mon côté fanboy)
- le lecteur de films 4K
, même si j'ai pas encore l'écran qui va avec, autant investir dès maintenant, vu que tous les films se lancent sur ce support (et ne sortent plus ou presque en bluray 3D)
Alors mes questions à la communauté Xbox de GK :
- Que pensez-vous de la rétro sur One ? Pour les titres 360 ? Et pour les titres Xbox ? Est-ce que la rétro est vraiment différente entre la X et la S ? Ou on obtient un gain quand même sur S ?
- D'ailleurs, si on n'a pas le disque original, j'imagine qu'on peut acheter le jeu en version numérique sur le store ?
- Quelles sont les perles auxquelles on se doit de jouer sur One ? Genre en indés, ce genre de trucs... Je pense bien à Ori ou à Cuphead...
Allez, chantez-moi l'amour de la Xbox, les amis. Ne vous laissez pas faire par le système (what ?)
La rétro sur cette console est limitée au bon vouloir de Microsoft pour faire un patch sinon bah ça ne marche pas.
Le Gamepass vaut vraiment le coup.
defcon5 Pour la 4K mais sinon le jeux et traité aussi sur one et s.
minbox Arrête de dire des bêtises ça marche très bien.
Sinon attend le blackfriday, ou sinon prend la one S minecraft que tu trouve souvent dans les 180euros
A
A Kingdom for Keflings
A World of Keflings
Age of Booty
Alan Wake
Alan Wake’s American Nightmare
Alice: Madness Returns
Alien Hominid HD
Altered Beast
Anomaly Warzone Earth
Aqua
ARKANOID Live!
Army of Two
Assassin's Creed II
Assassin's Creed Revelations
Assassin’s Creed
Assassin’s Creed III
Assassin’s Creed: Brotherhood
Assassin’s Creed® IV
Assassin’s Creed® Liberation HD
Assassin’s Creed® Rogue
Assault Heroes 2
Asteroids & Deluxe
Astropop
Axel & Pixel
B
Babel Rising
Band of Bugs
Banjo Kazooie
Banjo Kazooie: N n B
Banjo Tooie
Batman: Arkham Origins
BattleBlock Theater
Battlefield 1943™
Battlefield 3™
Battlefield Bad Co.
Battlefield: Bad Co. 2
Battlestations: Midway
BAYONETTA
Beat’n Groovy
Bejeweled 2
Bejeweled 3
Bellator: MMA Onslaught
Beyond Good & Evil HD
Bionic Commando Rearmed 2
Bioshock
Bioshock 2
Bioshock Infinite
BLACK™
Blazing Angels
Blinx: The Time Sweeper
Blood Knights
Blood of the Werewolf
Bloodforge
BloodRayne: Betrayal
Blue Dragon
Bomberman Battlefest
Boom Boom Rocket
Borderlands
Borderlands 2
Bound by Flame
Braid
Brain Challenge™
Brave: The Video Game
Brütal Legend
Bully: Scholarship Ed
Burnout Paradise
Burnout Revenge
C
Cabela's Dangerous Hunts 2013
Cabela’s Alaskan Adventures
Cabela’s Survival: SoK
Call of Duty® 2
Call of Duty® 3
Call of Duty® 4: Modern Warfare®
Call of Duty®: Black Ops
Call of Duty®: Black Ops II
Call of Duty®: Ghosts
Call of Duty®: Modern Warfare® 2
Call of Duty®: World at War
Call of Juarez 2
Call Of Juarez : The Cartel
Call of Juarez® Gunslinger
CAPCOM ARCADE CABINET
Carcassonne
Cars 2: The Video Game
Cars: Mater-National
Castle Crashers
Castle of Illusion Starring Mickey Mouse
Castlestorm
Castlevania LoS
Castlevania: LoS - Mirror of Fate HD
Castlevania: LoS 2
Castlevania: SOTN
Catherine
Centipede & Millipede
Child of Eden
Civilization Revolution
COD: Advanced Warfare
Comic Jumper
Comix Zone
Commaders: Attack
Condemned
Conker: Live & Reloaded
Contra
Costume Quest 2
Counter-Strike: GO
Crackdown
Crazy Taxi
Crimson Skies®: High Road to Revenge™
CRYSTAL DEFENDERS™
Crystal Quest
D
D&D: Chronicles of Mystara
Dante’s Inferno™
Dark Souls
Dark Void
Darksiders
Darksiders II
DAYTONA USA
de Blob 2
Dead Rising 2: Case West
Dead Rising 2: Case Zero
Dead Space™
Dead Space™ 2
Dead Space™ 3
Dead Space™ Ignition
Deadfall Adventures
Deadliest Warrior
Deadliest Warrior: Legends
Deadly Premonition
Deathspank T.O.V.
Defense Grid
Destroy All Humans!
DEUS EX: HUMAN REVOLUTION
DIG DUG
DiRT 3
DiRT Showdown
Discs of Tron
Disney Bolt
Disney Epic Mickey 2: The Power of Two
Divinity II - DKS
Domino Master
Doom
DOOM 3 BFG Edition
Doom II
Doritos Crash Course
Double Dragon Neon
Dragon Age: Origins
Dragon Age™ 2
Dragon’s Lair
Driver San Francisco
Duck Tales: Remastered
Duke Nukem Manhattan Project
Dungeon Siege III
E
E4
Earth Defense Force 2017
Earth Defense Force: IA
Earthworm Jim HD
Eat Lead
Encleverment Experiment
Escape Dead Island
F
F1™ 2014
Fable Anniversary
Fable Heroes
Fable II
Fable III
Fable Trilogy
Fable® II Pub Games
Faery: Legends of Avalon
Fallout 3
Fallout: New Vegas
Far Cry 2
Far Cry 3
Far Cry 3® Blood Dragon
Feeding Frenzy
Feeding Frenzy 2
FIGHT NIGHT CHAMPION
Fighting Vipers
Final Fight: Double Impact
Flashback
FLOCK!
Forza Horizon
Foul Play
Fret Nice
Frogger
Frogger 2
Frontlines: Fuel of War
Full Spectrum Warrior
FunTown Mahjong
Fuzion Frenzy®
G
Galaga
Galaga Legions
Galaga Legions DX
GAROU -MARK OF THE WOLV
Gatling Gears
Gears of War
Gears of War 2
Gears of War 3
Gears of War: Judgment
Geometry Wars Evolved
Geometry Wars Evolved²
Geometry Wars™ 3: Dimensions Evolved
Ghost Recon: Future Soldier™
Ghostbusters
Ghostbusters: Sanctum of Slime
Gin Rummy
Girl Fight
Go! Go! Break Steady
Goat Simulator
Golden Axe
Golf: Tee It Up!
Grabbed by the Ghoulies™
Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas
Greg Hastings Paintball 2 Trailer HD
Grid 2
GRID Autosport
Gripshift
GTA IV
Guardian Heroes (TM)
Gunstar Heroes
Guwange
Gyromancer
Gyruss
H
HALF-MINUTE HERO -Super Mega Neo-
Halo 3
Halo 3 ODST Campaign Edition
Halo 4
Halo Wars
Halo: Combat Evolved Anniversary
Halo: Reach
Halo: Spartan Assault
Hard Corps: Uprising
Hardwood Backgammon
Hardwood Hearts
Hardwood Spades
Harms Way
Haunted House
Heavy Weapon
Hexic 2
Hexic HD
Hitman: Absolution
Hitman: Blood Money
Hunter: The Reckoning
Hydro Thunder
I
I am Alive™
Ikaruga
ilomilo
Injustice: Gods Among Us
Insanely Twisted Shadow Planet
Interpol
Iron Brigade
J
Jade Empire™
Jeremy McGrath’s Offroad
Jet Set Radio
Jetpac Refuelled
Jewel Quest
Joe Danger 2: The Movie
Joe Danger Special Edition
Joust
Joy Ride Turbo
JUJU
Just Cause
Just Cause 2
K
Kameo
Kane & Lynch 2: Dog Days
Killer Is Dead
KOF SKY STAGE
KOF2002UM
L
Lara Croft: GoL
Lazy Raiders
Left 4 Dead
Left 4 Dead 2
LEGO Batman
LEGO Pirates of the Caribbean: The Video Game
LEGO Star Wars III
LEGO Star Wars: TCS
LEGO® Indiana Jones™
LEGO® Indiana Jones™ 2
LEGO® Star Wars® II: The Original Trilogy
Limbo
Lode Runner
LUMINES LIVE!
Luxor 2
M
Mad Tracks
Madballs Babo: Invasion
Mafia II
Magic 2012
Magic 2013
Magic 2014 — Duels of the Planeswalkers
Magic: The Gathering
Marlow Briggs
Mars: War Logs
Mass Effect
Mass Effect 2
Mass Effect 3
Matt Hazard: BBB
Medal of Honor: Airborne
Meet the Robinsons
MEGA MAN 10
MEGA MAN 9
Mercenaries: Playground of Destruction
METAL GEAR RISING: REVENGEANCE
Metal Slug 3
Metal Slug XX
MGS PW HD
Midnight Club: Los Angeles
Midway Arcade Origins
Might & Magic Clash of Heroes
Military Madness
Mirror’s Edge
Missile Command
Modern Warfare® 3
Monaco: What’s Yours is Mine
Monday Night Combat
Monkey Island 2: SE
Monkey Island: SE
MONOPOLY DEAL
MONOPOLY PLUS
MOON DIVER
Motocross Madness
Mr. DRILLER Online
Ms. Splosion Man
MS.PAC-MAN
Mutant Blobs Attack
Mutant Storm Empire
Mutant Storm Reloaded
MX Unleashed
MX vs. ATV Reflex
N
N+
NEOGEO BATTLE COLISEUM
NEW RALLY-X
NiGHTS into dream…
NIN2-Jump
Ninja Gaiden Black
O
Oblivion
Of Orcs and Men
OF: Dragon Rising
Omega Five
Operation Flashpoint: Red River
Outland
Overlord
Overlord II
P
Pac-Man
Pac-Man C.E
PAC-MAN CE DX+
PAC-MAN MUSEUM
Panzer Dragoon Orta
Panzer Elite Action: Fields of Glory
Peggle
Peggle® 2
Perfect Dark
Perfect Dark Zero
Phantasy Star II
Phantom Breaker: Battle Grounds
Pinball FX
Planets Under Attack
Plants vs. Zombies
Portal 2
Portal: Still Alive
Prey
Prince of Persia
Prince of Persia
Prince of Persia
Putty Squad
Puzzle Quest
Puzzle Quest 2
Puzzle Quest Galactrix
Puzzlegeddon
Q
QIX ++
Quantum Conundrum
R
R-Type Dimensions
R.U.S.E.
Radiant Silvergun
Rage
Rainbow Six® Vegas
Rainbow Six® Vegas 2
Raskulls
Rayman 3 HD
Rayman® Legends
Rayman® Origins
Red Dead Redemption
Red Faction II
Red Faction: Armageddon
Red Faction: Battlegrounds
RoboBlitz
Rocket Knight®
Rockstar Table Tennis
Rumble Roses XX
Runner2: Future Legend of Rhythm Alien
S
Sacred 3
Sacred Citadel
Saints Row
Saints Row 2
Saints Row IV
Saints Row: Gat Out of Hell
Saints Row® The Third™
Sam & Max Beyond Time and Space
Sam & Max Save the World
Samurai Shodown II
Scarygirl
Scrap Metal
Screamride
SEGA Bass Fishing
Sega Vintage Collection: Alex Kidd & Co.
Sega Vintage Collection: Golden Axe
Sega Vintage Collection: Monster World
Sega Vintage Collection: Streets of Rage
Sensible World of Soccer
Shadow Assault/Tenchu
Shadow Complex
Shadowrun
Shadows of the Damned
Shank™ 2
Shinobi
Shotest Shogi
Shred Nebula
Sid Meier’s Pirates!
Silent Hill Homecoming
Silent Hill: Downpour
Silent Hill: HD Collection
SINE MORA™
Skate 3
Skullgirls
Skydive
Slender: The Arrival
Small Arms
Sniper Elite V2
Soltrio Solitaire
Sonic & All-Stars Racing Transformed
Sonic & Knuckles
Sonic Adventure
Sonic Adventure™ 2
Sonic CD
Sonic Generations
Sonic the Fighters
Sonic The Hedgehog
Sonic The Hedgehog 2
Sonic The Hedgehog 3
Sonic The Hedgehog™ 4 Episode I
Sonic The Hedgehog™ 4 Episode II
SOULCALIBUR
SoulCalibur II HD
South Park™: The Stick of Truth™
Space Ark
Space Giraffe
Space Invaders: IG
Spec Ops: The Line
Spelunky
Splinter Cell: Conviction
Split/Second
Splosion Man
SSX
SSX 3
Stacking
Star Wars Battlefront
Star Wars Battlefront II
Star Wars Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy
Star Wars Jedi Starfighter
Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic II: The Sith Lords
Star Wars Republic Commando
Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic
Star Wars: The Force Unleashed
Star Wars: The Force Unleashed II
Strania
STREET FIGHTER IV
Stuntman: Ignition
Super Contra
Super Meat Boy
SUPER STREETFIGHTER IV ARCADE EDITION
Supreme Commander 2
SVC: ToeJam & Earl
Syberia
T
TEKKEN 6
Tekken Tag Tournament 2
Texas Hold’em
The Cave
The Darkness II
The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind
The King of Fighters 98
The Maw
The Orange Box
The Splatters™
The Walking Dead
The Walking Dead: Michonne - Episode 1
The Walking Dead: Season Two
The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings
Ticket to Ride
TimeShift
Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Advanced Warfighter™
Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell Double Agent
Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell® Blacklist™
Tomb Raider Underworld
Tomb Raider: Anniversary
Tomb Raider: Legend
Torchlight
Tour de France
Tour de France 2009
Tower Bloxx Deluxe
Toy Soldiers
Toy Soldiers Cold War
Toy Story 3
Toybox Turbos
Trials HD
Triggerheart Exelica
Trine 2
Tron: Evolution
Tropico 4
U
Unbound Saga
Undertow
V
VANQUISH
Virtua Fighter 2
Virtua Fighter 5 Final Showdown
Virtual-On OT
Viva Piñata
Viva Piñata: Trouble in Paradise
W
Winterbottom
Wolfenstein 3D
Word Puzzle
WOTB: Commando 3
X
XCOM®: Enemy Unknown
XCOM®: Enemy Within
Y
Yosumin! LIVE
Z
Zoe HD
Zuma
Zuma's Revenge!
Ouais c'est vrai que la retro est limitée sur cette console
Les jeux améliorés ce n'est que sur X, mais il n'y en a qu'une vingtaine.
gamerdome 524
Si repris => l'offre de Micromania est pas mal
Si juste un achat => Attends le Black Frday ou juste avant Noel, tu auras probablement 2-3 jeux récents (voire plus !) pour le même prix (l'année dernière était insane en terme de prix ou de bundle, pas de raison que ce soit plus calme cette année)
Je regarde des vidéos de jeux 360 sur X, ça envoie quand même du bois (putain Witcher 2 !)... Je crois que je vais jouer la carte de la patience...