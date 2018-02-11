profile
"Puisqu'il est si bien huilé ton plan..."

Un bon week-end à vous les Zeus du pad.

PS : j'ai un mois au Game Pass à filer gratos. Le souci est qu'il ne faut jamais avoir été abonné au service. Donc, si ça intéresse quelqu'un...




Son du moment.
Die Hard 4 & 5 = bouses
    posted the 11/02/2018 at 07:53 PM by gat
    comments (8)
    spawnini posted the 11/02/2018 at 08:03 PM
    Die hard 5 = Chef d'oeuvre saignage (un mot que j'ai créé ) des yeux
    gat posted the 11/02/2018 at 08:40 PM
    spawnini J'ai mal à mon Die Hard.
    spawnini posted the 11/02/2018 at 08:48 PM
    gat vivement le sixième qui va arriver
    kenpokan posted the 11/02/2018 at 09:21 PM
    gat Il sort d’où ton mois gratos ?
    gat posted the 11/02/2018 at 09:36 PM
    spawnini Pas pressé.

    kenpokan Un pote s'est pris la X et on fait le partage de compte ensemble...
    kenpokan posted the 11/02/2018 at 09:39 PM
    gat Le partage de compte c'est un bonheur
    gat posted the 11/02/2018 at 09:43 PM
    kenpokan Gold + EA Access + Game Pass. Idem pour Netflix.
    kenpokan posted the 11/02/2018 at 09:53 PM
    gat EA Access ne fonctionne pas en partage de compte il me semble, mon frère n'arrive pas a chopper les jeux dispo dessus.
