profile
Forza Horizon 4
14
Likes
Likers
name : Forza Horizon 4
platform : Xbox One
editor : Microsoft
developer : Playground Games
genre : course
multiplayer : oui
other versions : PC
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
gat
122
Likes
Likers
gat
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 1958
visites since opening : 2214249
gat > blog
[VENTE] Codes FH4 + FM7 = 40€

J'accepte PayPal et SEULEMENT PayPal.
    tags :
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 11/02/2018 at 05:00 PM by gat
    comments (28)
    administrateur posted the 11/02/2018 at 05:02 PM
    T'economises pour Smash ou pour une nouvelle télé 4K ? XD.
    gat posted the 11/02/2018 at 05:04 PM
    administrateur Je m'en branle totalement de Smash. Et j'ai déjà l'oseille pour l'OLED.
    administrateur posted the 11/02/2018 at 05:05 PM
    gat et Smash sur l'oled ! Bien étiré c'est peut être de touuuuteee beauté !
    victornewman posted the 11/02/2018 at 05:13 PM
    gat tu attends le black friday pour le oled ?
    gat posted the 11/02/2018 at 05:15 PM
    administrateur Surtout que c'est pas mes codes.
    OSEF de Smash j't'ai dit.

    victornewman Ouep. J'suis certain d'en attraper un à 1000-1200 boules.
    victornewman posted the 11/02/2018 at 05:24 PM
    gat idem
    administrateur posted the 11/02/2018 at 05:33 PM
    victornewman tu vas faire quoi de ta TV ? Tout ce matos, ca sert a rien, il fait beau dehors, profite de la vie au lieu de te cloîtrer chez toi :/.
    crazycrash posted the 11/02/2018 at 05:34 PM
    Gat, combien pour forza Motorsport 7 seulement ?
    J'ai déjà Horizon 4.
    Merci
    gat posted the 11/02/2018 at 05:35 PM
    crazycrash 10€ pour FM7.
    crazycrash posted the 11/02/2018 at 05:37 PM
    Je te le prend, envoi un mp please avec PayPal
    gat posted the 11/02/2018 at 05:38 PM
    crazycrash C'est fait.
    aiolia081 posted the 11/02/2018 at 05:41 PM
    gat J'accepte PayPal et SEULEMENT PayPal.

    alucardk posted the 11/02/2018 at 05:41 PM
    22 euros paypal pour fh4 ?
    gat posted the 11/02/2018 at 05:43 PM
    alucardk Bien sûr. Tu veux le code dans un emballage cadeau sentant le parfum à 200 boules aussi ?

    aiolia081
    alucardk posted the 11/02/2018 at 05:43 PM
    et 25 ?
    gat posted the 11/02/2018 at 05:46 PM
    alucardk 30 balles et rien d'autre. Sauf si tu proposes plus.
    alucardk posted the 11/02/2018 at 05:47 PM
    dur dur en affaire, va pour 30.
    gat posted the 11/02/2018 at 05:48 PM
    alucardk 30 balles pour le meilleur jeu de caisses de cette gen' (au moins) alors qu'il est sorti le mois dernier, c'est pas cher hein.

    Je t'envoie mon PayPal par message privé.
    alucardk posted the 11/02/2018 at 05:50 PM
    allez zou c'est parti.
    itersky posted the 11/02/2018 at 05:53 PM
    Ce qui bien avec PayPal c'est le remboursement en cas de litige
    gat posted the 11/02/2018 at 05:59 PM
    itersky Pas de besoin de litige avec moi. Je suis réglo.
    alucardk posted the 11/02/2018 at 06:03 PM
    Perso je ne m'inquiétais pas de mon côté mais si ça peut en rassurer certain, bon vendeur.
    rockin posted the 11/02/2018 at 06:13 PM
    gat bon et ta TV Oled bordel !
    leoziris posted the 11/02/2018 at 06:14 PM
    gat moi je te vend un code pour une olaide à 1000 balles
    ravyxxs posted the 11/02/2018 at 06:21 PM
    gat C'est quoi la TV OLED que tu vises là ?
    itersky posted the 11/02/2018 at 06:21 PM
    gat toi t'es réglo, mais si le gars a décidé d'être remboursé, tu peux rien faire, je me suis fait avoir une fois ainsi et plus jamais je vend via PayPal...
    gat posted the 11/02/2018 at 06:28 PM
    rockin Plus que 3 semaines.

    leoziris Tu sors.

    ravyxxs Des modèles de 2018 de LG ou Sony.

    itersky Jamais eu de souci depuis 2004 donc je continue à toucher du bois pour que ça perdure.
    leoziris posted the 11/02/2018 at 06:41 PM
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre