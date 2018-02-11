accueil
10 / 08 / 2016
name :
Forza Horizon 4
platform :
Xbox One
editor :
Microsoft
developer :
Playground Games
genre :
course
multiplayer :
oui
other versions :
PC
profile
gat
[VENTE] Codes FH4 + FM7 = 40€
J'accepte PayPal et SEULEMENT PayPal.
posted the 11/02/2018 at 05:00 PM by
gat
comments (
28
)
administrateur
posted
the 11/02/2018 at 05:02 PM
T'economises pour Smash ou pour une nouvelle télé 4K ? XD.
gat
posted
the 11/02/2018 at 05:04 PM
administrateur
Je m'en branle totalement de Smash. Et j'ai déjà l'oseille pour l'OLED.
administrateur
posted
the 11/02/2018 at 05:05 PM
gat
et Smash sur l'oled ! Bien étiré c'est peut être de touuuuteee beauté !
victornewman
posted
the 11/02/2018 at 05:13 PM
gat
tu attends le black friday pour le oled ?
gat
posted
the 11/02/2018 at 05:15 PM
administrateur
Surtout que c'est pas mes codes.
OSEF de Smash j't'ai dit.
victornewman
Ouep. J'suis certain d'en attraper un à 1000-1200 boules.
victornewman
posted
the 11/02/2018 at 05:24 PM
gat
idem
administrateur
posted
the 11/02/2018 at 05:33 PM
victornewman
tu vas faire quoi de ta TV ? Tout ce matos, ca sert a rien, il fait beau dehors, profite de la vie au lieu de te cloîtrer chez toi :/.
crazycrash
posted
the 11/02/2018 at 05:34 PM
Gat, combien pour forza Motorsport 7 seulement ?
J'ai déjà Horizon 4.
Merci
gat
posted
the 11/02/2018 at 05:35 PM
crazycrash
10€ pour FM7.
crazycrash
posted
the 11/02/2018 at 05:37 PM
Je te le prend, envoi un mp please avec PayPal
gat
posted
the 11/02/2018 at 05:38 PM
crazycrash
C'est fait.
aiolia081
posted
the 11/02/2018 at 05:41 PM
gat
J'accepte PayPal et SEULEMENT PayPal.
alucardk
posted
the 11/02/2018 at 05:41 PM
22 euros paypal pour fh4 ?
gat
posted
the 11/02/2018 at 05:43 PM
alucardk
Bien sûr. Tu veux le code dans un emballage cadeau sentant le parfum à 200 boules aussi ?
aiolia081
alucardk
posted
the 11/02/2018 at 05:43 PM
et 25 ?
gat
posted
the 11/02/2018 at 05:46 PM
alucardk
30 balles et rien d'autre. Sauf si tu proposes plus.
alucardk
posted
the 11/02/2018 at 05:47 PM
dur dur en affaire, va pour 30.
gat
posted
the 11/02/2018 at 05:48 PM
alucardk
30 balles pour le meilleur jeu de caisses de cette gen' (au moins) alors qu'il est sorti le mois dernier, c'est pas cher hein.
Je t'envoie mon PayPal par message privé.
alucardk
posted
the 11/02/2018 at 05:50 PM
allez zou c'est parti.
itersky
posted
the 11/02/2018 at 05:53 PM
Ce qui bien avec PayPal c'est le remboursement en cas de litige
gat
posted
the 11/02/2018 at 05:59 PM
itersky
Pas de besoin de litige avec moi. Je suis réglo.
alucardk
posted
the 11/02/2018 at 06:03 PM
Perso je ne m'inquiétais pas de mon côté mais si ça peut en rassurer certain, bon vendeur.
rockin
posted
the 11/02/2018 at 06:13 PM
gat
bon et ta TV Oled bordel !
leoziris
posted
the 11/02/2018 at 06:14 PM
gat
moi je te vend un code pour une olaide à 1000 balles
ravyxxs
posted
the 11/02/2018 at 06:21 PM
gat
C'est quoi la TV OLED que tu vises là ?
itersky
posted
the 11/02/2018 at 06:21 PM
gat
toi t'es réglo, mais si le gars a décidé d'être remboursé, tu peux rien faire, je me suis fait avoir une fois ainsi et plus jamais je vend via PayPal...
gat
posted
the 11/02/2018 at 06:28 PM
rockin
Plus que 3 semaines.
leoziris
Tu sors.
ravyxxs
Des modèles de 2018 de LG ou Sony.
itersky
Jamais eu de souci depuis 2004 donc je continue à toucher du
bois
pour que ça perdure.
leoziris
posted
the 11/02/2018 at 06:41 PM
