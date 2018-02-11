accueil
profile
name :
Red Dead Redemption 2
platform :
PC
editor :
Take Two Interactive
developer :
Rockstar Games
genre :
action-aventure
other versions :
Xbox One
-
PlayStation 4
davydems
RDR2 : Screen perso PS4 Fat
Consentement entre le port USB de ma PS4 et ma clé USB
-
Prise de FB et donc compressé [Car impossibilité d'uploader les photos de base]
posted the 11/02/2018 at 02:25 PM by
davydems
comments (
5
)
rockin
posted
the 11/02/2018 at 02:38 PM
Radar sur le screen !
victorsagat
posted
the 11/02/2018 at 03:43 PM
c'est quoi ta bannière ça a l'air stylé
gadjuom
posted
the 11/02/2018 at 03:44 PM
rockin
comment l'enlevé ?
jozen15
posted
the 11/02/2018 at 03:46 PM
gadjuom
flèche du bas longtemps
victornewman
posted
the 11/02/2018 at 04:22 PM
gadjuom
option d'affichage , toute en bas
