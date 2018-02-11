profile
Red Dead Redemption 2
name : Red Dead Redemption 2
platform : PC
editor : Take Two Interactive
developer : Rockstar Games
genre : action-aventure
other versions : Xbox One - PlayStation 4
davydems
davydems
davydems
davydems > blog
RDR2 : Screen perso PS4 Fat
























Consentement entre le port USB de ma PS4 et ma clé USB - Prise de FB et donc compressé [Car impossibilité d'uploader les photos de base]
    posted the 11/02/2018 at 02:25 PM by davydems
    comments (5)
    rockin posted the 11/02/2018 at 02:38 PM
    Radar sur le screen !
    victorsagat posted the 11/02/2018 at 03:43 PM
    c'est quoi ta bannière ça a l'air stylé
    gadjuom posted the 11/02/2018 at 03:44 PM
    rockin comment l'enlevé ?
    jozen15 posted the 11/02/2018 at 03:46 PM
    gadjuom flèche du bas longtemps
    victornewman posted the 11/02/2018 at 04:22 PM
    gadjuom option d'affichage , toute en bas
