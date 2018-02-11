profile
Super Smash Bros Ultimate
name : Super Smash Bros Ultimate
platform : Nintendo Switch
editor : Nintendo
developer : HAL Laboratory
genre : combat
Lifelight - Theme de Super Smash Bros Ultimate (lyric)


Colors weave into a spire of flame
Distant sparks call to a past still unnamed
Bear this torch against the cold of the night
Search your soul and re-awaken the undying light

On that day, when the sky fell away
Our world came to an end
In our rise did a fading sunrise in the dark
Glimmering shadows
Silence froze in the spaces between
Stretching out beyond time
Rising up as the chorus of souls finds a force
Flickering through the void
These little sparks cling onto life
Everyone caught in the struggle
And then the storms of change
They fan the flames scattering ashes to the wind

Every soul contains a whisper of light
Flaming, faintly as it dwindles from sight
No escape, no greater fate to be made!
In the end the chains of time will not break

Colors weave into a spire of flame
Distant sparks call to a past still unnamed
Bear this torch against the cold of the night
Search your soul and re-awaken the undying light

As fate spins a thread without end
New life draws it's first breath
Blossoming in a soil reclaimed from the past
Where destiny holds fast!
Here where we stand hand clenched in hand
Everyone caught in the struggle
This is the day we finally find
A way stepping into our tomorrow

Every soul contains a whisper of light
Growing louder as it calls to unite
From the distance sings a chorus of souls
Rising slowly stirring heat from the coals

Colors weave into a spire of flame
Distant sparks call to a past still unnamed
Bear this torch against the cold of the night
Light will guide you on your way to the Ultimate Fight

Every soul contains a whisper of light
Growing louder as it calls to unite
From the distance sings a chorus of souls
Rising slowly stirring heat from the coals

Colors weave into a spire of flame
Distant sparks call to a past still unnamed
Bear this torch against the cold of the night
Light will guide you on your way to the Ultimate Fight



Version japonaise : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qiI7wTGV6Go
https://www.smashbros.com
    tags : nintendo ultimate sora super smash bros switch bandai-namco
    posted the 11/02/2018 at 01:37 PM by masharu
    comments (6)
    i8 posted the 11/02/2018 at 01:54 PM
    gaeon posted the 11/02/2018 at 02:04 PM
    J'aime beaucoup le nouveau thème musical, très smash. Par contre cette version avec le chant, hmm moins.

    C'est comme si ça avait été rajouté après coup.
    Ça me fait pas mal penser aux youtubeuses qui rajoute du chant par dessus des musiques connues du jeu vidéo. C'est sympa mais tu sens que ça essaye de coller avec une musique qui se suffisait a elle même et qui s'apprécie en l'état.

    Bref, c'est quand même un bon cran en dessous du thème de Brawl pour la version chantée. Moins bon que Super Mario Oddyssey aussi dans un autre registre. Mais ça a le mérite d'exister et ça fera un très bon ending. Merci pour le partage
    yamy posted the 11/02/2018 at 02:31 PM
    Vraiment sympa ce thème mais mon préféré reste celui de Nobuo Uematsu
    masharu posted the 11/02/2018 at 02:35 PM
    gaeon Au moins c'est compréhensible, le thème de Brawl c'était du latin XD.
    maxx posted the 11/02/2018 at 02:41 PM
    masharu "Alibabaaaaaaaa! Il est ouuuuuu? Sa force c'est sont espriiiiiit! C'est partie ma ferrariiiiiii!"
    C'était totalement compréhensible
    Trop lourd le thème de Brawl

    J'aime beaucoup celui là aussi mais plus l'instru. Le chant ça va mais ça fait rajouté en effet. Puis je préfère pour ce genre de musique du bon latin que je ne comprends pas plutôt que de l'anglais.
    sonilka posted the 11/02/2018 at 04:21 PM
    Je préfère la version anglaise à la japonaise ce qui est rare pour les thèmes de jeu japonais. Mais la musique est vraiment sympa meme si je préfère le thème de base.
